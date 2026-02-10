10-Minute Survey: How Does School Culture Affect Income Generation?

We are seeking your support with an important piece of research that has the potential to make a real difference across our sector

Justin Smith of Chameleon Consultancy is currently completing an MA in Educational Leadership and is researching how organisational culture and leadership influences income generation in schools and MATs. While many of us see first-hand how culture affects fundraising and wider income, there is very little formal research in this area. The findings from this study could help schools and trusts become far better equipped to respond to ongoing funding challenges.

To make this research as strong and representative as possible, Justin needs input from professionals like you.

Please take 10 minutes to complete Justin’s survey, which is available here – Survey into school culture and the impact on income generation – Fill in form

This is an anonymous survey and appropriate for anyone working in a school who has some responsibility for fundraising and income generation, whatever their experience or levels of expertise. Justin is working with ISBL, regional SBM groups and professional networks nationwide.

Thank you in advance for supporting this work and helping drive meaningful change for schools and trusts.