A Week Away From Social Media Might Be the Reset Your Mind Needs

If scrolling leaves you feeling drained, a short break from your feeds could help you feel calmer, clearer and more in control

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Self

You’ve probably had those moments where scrolling leaves you feeling a little low. Maybe it is the perfect holiday photos, the spotless homes, or the endless parade of people who somehow have their entire lives in order. Whatever the trigger, a growing number of people are starting to wonder whether the time spent on social media is actually doing them any good. And now a new study suggests that even a short break might help more than you think.

Researchers behind the latest findings, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, began by talking to 373 young adults aged 18 to 24 about their everyday social media habits and how they were feeling mentally. What they learned was not surprising. Most of the participants were spending close to two hours a day on their feeds, which works out to around 13 hours a week. It is easy to see how that adds up without you noticing.

The next step was simple. Participants were asked to try a one week social media detox. That meant taking a proper break from the usual suspects like Instagram, TikTok and X, and then reporting how their mood and wellbeing changed over the week.

The change in their mental health was even more dramatic. After just seven days, the group reported nearly a 25 percent drop in symptoms of depression. Their anxiety dropped by 16 percent, and their insomnia improved by almost 15 percent. Those starting out with the toughest symptoms saw the biggest improvements, suggesting the break was genuinely useful.

Why would stepping away for such a short time make such a difference? Experts think it comes down to a mix of familiar patterns that most of us know too well. For one thing, social media is built around comparison. According to psychiatrist Gail Saltz, a lot of what we see online creates a subtle pressure to measure our own lives against an endless stream of highlights. Over time, that steady drip of comparison can chip away at confidence and mood.

Another factor is time. Almost two hours a day on social media is time you are not using for anything else. Saltz says simply switching that time out for activities that feel meaningful can naturally lift your mood.

If you are thinking about trying a detox yourself, it does not have to be all or nothing. Build up to a few days, then a full week. If you suspect you will cave, Ammon recommends temporarily deleting the apps to remove temptation.

Once you return, set limits, choose certain times of day to check in, or allow yourself to scroll only in specific situations. The goal is not to ban social media forever but to keep it from taking over. A simple pause might be all you need to regain a sense of calm, reset your relationship with your feed and remind yourself that you are allowed to take back control.