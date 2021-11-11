Abersoch school will close after concerns rejected

As reported by BBC News, the closure of a small primary school has been backed for a second time after concerns were raised about the decision-making process

Ysgol Abersoch’s seven pupils will be transferred to Ysgol Sarn Bach from January. Gwynedd council cabinet’s decision is expected to save nearly £100,000. The closure was originally approved in September but cabinet members looked at it again after a report used to make the decision was criticised.

Among issues highlighted by members of the education and economy scrutiny committee were that the report was “inaccurate and misleading in terms of the impact on the community,” as well as the Welsh language. Backbench members also alleged plans for a new hotel, creating 40 jobs and land being earmarked for up to 15 new affordable homes, had not been given proper consideration.

They were also questioning the decision to close the school in December and in the middle of the academic year. But Tuesday’s meeting saw the cabinet unanimously decide to press ahead with its original decision after concluding there was no viable future for the school, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.