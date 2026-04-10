Academic pressure and the case for a whole-school response

Research linking teenage academic pressure to longer-term mental health challenges highlights the need for schools to look beyond individual coping strategies and consider structural, cultural and operational solutions

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in the Independent

Growing evidence suggests that sustained academic pressure during the mid-teen years can have consequences that extend well beyond exam season. Research tracking young people from age 15 into early adulthood has found that those who reported higher levels of school-related pressure were more likely to experience symptoms of depression in the years that followed. The link appeared strongest around key exam periods, but did not disappear once exams were over. Higher perceived pressure was also associated with an increased likelihood of self-harm.

These findings reinforce an uncomfortable truth. While ambition and high expectations are central to school life, the way pressure is experienced by pupils can shape not only outcomes, but wellbeing over the long term.

The researchers involved point towards whole-school approaches rather than relying solely on individual coping strategies. That shift matters. If pressure is embedded in systems and culture, then the response needs to be structural as well as pastoral.

Rethinking assessment patterns

One practical starting point is the assessment calendar. When major tests cluster together, pressure can intensify quickly. Schools may wish to review where high-stakes assessments sit across the year and whether adjustments could ease unnecessary bottlenecks.

In some cases, reducing the volume of high-stakes testing or increasing the use of formative assessment can help maintain standards while lowering stress. Even small changes to timing and sequencing can make the academic year feel more manageable for pupils.

Embedding social and emotional learning

Programmes that strengthen social and emotional skills have also been shown to support young people during exam periods. Teaching pupils how to manage anxiety, regulate stress and build healthy routines can provide practical tools that last beyond school.

Rather than being confined to one-off wellbeing days, these approaches are most effective when woven into the curriculum and wider school life. This requires coordination, training and thoughtful allocation of time and resources.

Protecting balance in the timetable

Pressure can build when school life becomes narrowly defined by grades. Ensuring that sport, creative subjects, clubs and social time remain visible and valued sends a different message. Physical activity, peer connection and adequate rest are protective factors, not distractions.

Timetabling decisions, enrichment budgets and the protection of break times all play a part in maintaining that balance. A school’s operational framework quietly influences how pressure is distributed across the week.

Working with families

Families also shape how academic expectations are interpreted. Clear communication about realistic goals, healthy study habits and the importance of sleep can reduce mixed messages. Information evenings, newsletters and parent workshops can all reinforce a shared approach.

When home and school send consistent signals about effort, progress and wellbeing, pupils are less likely to feel that their worth hinges solely on exam results.

Looking at culture, not just coping

Perhaps the most significant work lies in examining school culture. Are success stories framed only around top grades, or is growth and perseverance equally recognised? Are conversations about performance balanced with conversations about wellbeing?

Operational leaders, including school business managers, have an important but often understated role here. Through budgeting priorities, reporting structures and resource allocation, they help shape the environment in which expectations are set.

Academic standards remain vital. The challenge is ensuring that the drive for achievement does not create levels of pressure that undermine the very outcomes schools are striving to secure. A thoughtful, whole-school approach offers a more sustainable path, one where high expectations and healthy development move forward together.