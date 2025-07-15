Accessible, Embedded, Impactful: Mental Health Support That Works

This month, we are highlighting two schools in Salford that are leading the way in building inclusive, student-centred learning environments

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in GOV.UK

In our second case study, we turn to Salford City Academy, where an embedded partnership with Thrive in Education is making a real difference in the mental health and wellbeing of its students.

A Holistic Approach to Wellbeing

Salford City Academy recognises that academic achievement cannot be separated from emotional wellbeing. The school has adopted a holistic, preventative approach to mental health support by partnering with Thrive in Education, Salford’s city-wide Mental Health Support Team initiative. This partnership ensures that students have timely access to high-quality emotional support, without the usual barriers that often prevent engagement with external services.

Over the past academic year, more than 20 students have accessed one-to-one support from trained mental health practitioners and emotional support workers, receiving tailored interventions that meet their individual needs.

Meaningful Outcomes for Students

The impact of this initiative has been both measurable and deeply personal. Monitoring indicators such as behaviour, attendance, and emotional well-being has shown marked improvements across the board. Students who participated in one-on-one sessions consistently report a “positive difference” in how they feel and function at school.

Some of the key benefits observed include:

Improved classroom behaviour and focus

• Increased school attendance

• Greater confidence and emotional resilience

Beyond statistics, the heartfelt feedback from students reflects just how vital this support has been to their school experience.

Extending Support Beyond the Individual

Thrive in Education’s contribution goes beyond individual interventions. The team has delivered school-wide mental health initiatives aimed at creating a more open, supportive environment for all. These include:

Assemblies focused on managing anxiety and building coping strategies

• Workshops for parents to help them identify early signs of distress and support their children at home

• Student-led activities during Mental Health Awareness Week, which help reduce stigma and promote a culture of care

These broader efforts ensure that emotional well-being is not treated in isolation but as an essential part of the whole-school culture.

Accessible, Embedded, Effective

A key strength of the Thrive model lies in its accessibility. For many families, external mental health services can be out of reach due to challenges such as financial hardship, parental mental health struggles, irregular work schedules, or lack of transport and childcare. By bringing the support into the school environment, Salford City Academy removes those barriers.

Students are able to receive care in a space they already know and trust, without missing out on learning time or requiring logistical support from their families. This embedded model ensures consistent, proactive intervention – rather than reactive, one-off solutions.