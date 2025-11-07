ADKAR Explained: How to Support People Through Change

Change isn’t just about organisations, it’s about people – and ADKAR focuses on guiding each person through the process step by step

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared on Indeed

What does it really take for someone to move from resisting change to fully embracing it? We’re continuing our digital series on some of the most popular and widely used change management models, and this time we’re exploring the ADKAR model.

The goal of this series is to help you identify the approach to change management that best fits you, your team and your specific situation. Different circumstances often call for different methods, and in this case, ADKAR stands out for its focus on the individual. Rather than looking at change purely from an organisational perspective, it zeroes in on how each member of your team experiences and adapts to change on a personal level.

Change at the Individual Level

Prosci founder Jeff Hiatt developed the ADKAR model to make change management more effective at the individual level. Instead of viewing change only as an organisational shift, ADKAR highlights the personal journey each employee goes through when adapting to something new. The acronym stands for five key stages:

Awareness – Understanding the Need for Change

The first step is helping people see why change is necessary. Without awareness, change can feel arbitrary or imposed from above. Leaders need to communicate the bigger picture – what challenges exist, what risks the organisation faces if nothing changes and what opportunities are possible if the change succeeds.

Desire – Building Motivation and Willingness

Awareness alone doesn’t guarantee buy-in. The next stage focuses on creating a personal desire to support and engage with the change. This means tapping into individual motivators whether it’s improved systems, making workloads more manageable, or creating opportunities for career growth.

Knowledge – Knowing What to Do

Once employees are on board, they need the know-how to actually make the change. This step involves providing clear instructions, resources and training. Employees should know exactly what is expected of them, what new processes or tools they’ll be using, and how success will be measured.

Ability – Putting Knowledge into Practice

This stage is about ensuring individuals have the practical skills and confidence to carry out the change. It often requires hands-on practice, coaching, or mentoring. Leaders should remove barriers that prevent employees from applying what they’ve learned. Supporting ability means turning theory into effective action.

Reinforcement – Making Change Stick

The final stage ensures changes don’t fizzle out once the initial rollout is over. Reinforcement involves recognising progress, celebrating wins and providing ongoing support so that new behaviours become the norm. It might include feedback loops, follow-up training, or regular check-ins to address challenges. Reinforcement helps employees feel valued and ensures that the change becomes embedded in the culture rather than a temporary shift.

The ADKAR model provides a clear, practical framework for guiding individuals through the uncertainty of change. In many ways, ADKAR shares common ground with Kotter’s Eight Step Change Model, another widely used approach. Both emphasise the importance of building urgency, communicating clearly, and embedding change into everyday culture. The key difference lies in their approach: Kotter’s model lays out a step-by-step roadmap for leaders, while ADKAR works more like a checklist, ensuring each individual has the awareness, skills, and support they need to adapt successfully.

In the next article, we’ll turn our attention to the Deming Cycle (PDCA).