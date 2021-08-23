Advice & Support for Aspiring SBMs

Podcast episode with Laura Williams
Emma Burditt, an Aspiring School Business Manager, joins Laura to talk about her discovery of and journey into the profession, her experiences so far, and her advice for her fellow Aspiring SBMs.
