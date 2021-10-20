Learning to silence your inner saboteur

Andrew Blench, SBM Consultant, School Business Partner Limited

Even the most successful leaders can suffer from a negative internal narrative at times in their career. Feelings of self-doubt or inferiority can cloud our judgement and hold us back. This is known as ‘impostor syndrome’ and can sap our levels of confidence and self-belief.

However, with slight changes in mindset, which can be achieved through better understanding and insight, this does not need to be the case. Implementing new ways of thinking and useful strategies can enable us to be the best that we can be in both our professional and personal lives.

In this seminar Andrew Blench will explore:

What is impostor syndrome?

How to spot when we are being ambushed by our own negative thoughts.

Strategies to avoid the negative internal narrative.

How we can build higher levels of confidence and self-belief.

This is an interactive workshop which is a mixture of taught theory and practical application. Delegates will practice coaching skills on each other, and Andrew aims to ensure you have fun and inspire each other to overcome your own internal negative narratives.

Take home points:​

Learn what impostor syndrome is and how this can affect every aspect of your life.

Take away practical tips to overcome these negative thoughts.

Learn strategies that you will want to share with colleagues back in school.

This session is for:​

SBMs and other school support staff

This session ran at our Edexec LIVE North event

About the speaker:

Andrew Blench is the former School Business Manager for Dinnington High School in Rotherham. He has been an SBM since 2003 and in 2016 set up his consultancy company – School Business Partner. Andrew is currently a School Resource Management Advisor (SRMA) for the DfE, a Facilitator/Assessor/Coach for the level 4 SBM Diploma with SBM Partnership and a Leadership and Management Coach. He has extensive experience in advising academies and LA maintained schools in the areas of effective resource management, leadership and management and governance.

Loading…