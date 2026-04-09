Are You Hiring for Capacity or Capability?

Capacity is one of those strange terms that gets thrown around a lot, without anyone really stopping to consider what it actually means

We often use it to describe feeling overworked, overwhelmed, and overburdened. We use it as a definitive – “I’m at capacity” or “we’re under capacity.” But this is rarely about a single individual’s energy or effort. In a team context, capacity is the total amount of work a team can sustainably manage, given its processes, resources and the way tasks are distributed.

Capability, on the other hand, is less about volume and more about value: what the team or individual can achieve, and how effectively. While capacity tells you how much work can be handled, capability tells you how well it can be done.

A strong team needs a balance of both: enough capacity to handle workload, and the right capability to deliver results and solve problems.

Having the right capacity doesn’t mean hiring more people blindly. It’s about having enough hands on deck to manage the work efficiently within the system. A team with plenty of capacity but low capability may complete tasks without solving problems or improving processes, while a highly capable team without sufficient system capacity risks bottlenecks, burnout, and under-delivery.

Where Recruitment Often Fails

Recruitment mistakes often stem from ignoring this balance. Hiring solely for capability can set someone up to fail; even a highly skilled candidate will be overwhelmed if the team or role doesn’t have the structural building blocks to support their work. Conversely, hiring just to increase capacity – adding heads to absorb tasks – can create roles that exist only to keep the system afloat, without strengthening capability.

Often, organisations are under pressure to move quickly: a vacancy appears and there’s a need to “get someone in fast.” Existing teams may already be overloaded, making it tempting to fill roles based on immediate availability rather than strategic fit. Sometimes the focus is simply on “getting butts on seats” to keep day-to-day operations running.

Before assessing a candidate, it’s essential to step back and look at the role and the team system: asking are you setting the hire up to succeed or fail?

Can this person do the job, versus is the role structured to let them do it?

Sometimes we need to be realistic about what we want versus what we people can deliver. Most roles today are multi-faceted, but even the most skilled individual will struggle if the system they enter isn’t structured to support them. Workloads, reporting lines and available resources all determine whether a role can be delivered successfully. Recruitment should focus on whether the position is designed so the hire can perform effectively, with expectations and support aligned to what the team can realistically sustain.

Are we recruiting to strengthen the system or just patch gaps?

Hiring isn’t just about filling a role; it’s about strengthening the team system. Adding capacity to relieve overloaded individuals can help in the short term, but if the underlying processes and workload distribution remain unaddressed, the pressure points will simply shift. You don’t just put a sticking plaster over a crack – adding someone who duplicates existing strengths or only absorbs tasks adds little value. A sustainable approach ensures the team system has enough capacity and capability to manage work effectively, so that even if someone leaves, the team can continue operating without immediately reverting to crisis mode.

Recruitment isn’t just about filling seats or ticking boxes – it’s about strengthening the team system to deliver sustainably. By balancing capacity and capability, designing roles around realistic workloads and resisting the urge to let immediate pressures drive hiring decisions, you set new staff up to succeed and ensure the organisation operates effectively.