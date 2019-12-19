ASCL comment on reappointment of education secretary

The Association of School and College Leaders have commented on the reappointment of Gavin Williamson as education secretary

Commenting on the reappointment of Gavin Williamson as education secretary, Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“Congratulations to Gavin Williamson on his reappointment as education secretary. We look forward to working constructively with him on behalf of schools and colleges.

“We have written to Mr Williamson and the Prime Minister to say that a genuine one-nation approach to policy will help to achieve what we haven’t yet managed as a society – to enable the education system to deliver on behalf of those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds for whom education may never have been seen as relevant or attractive.

“ASCL has set out a series of recommendations in our general election manifesto on what we believe the priorities should be. In particular, these are to address the funding and recruitment crises; reduce the crushing weight of accountability on schools and colleges; and focus reform on the ‘forgotten third’ of young people who too often complete 12 years of schooling feeling dispirited and written off having fallen short of the harsh cliff-edge of a Grade 4 ‘standard pass’ in GCSE English and maths.

“There is a great opportunity to take our education system from being good to being world-leading by focusing on an agenda which delivers for all our young people.”

