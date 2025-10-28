Avoiding Burnout After the Break

As summer ends and employees return to the office after much-needed holidays, organisations face a subtle but significant challenge: maintaining energy and morale

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in SME Today

The return to routine can sometimes feel like a jolt, and if workplaces fail to nurture their people during this transition, the risk of burnout and disengagement rises sharply.

While time away provides rest and renewal, the return to deadlines, meetings and full office schedules can leave many feeling drained rather than energised. If not managed carefully, this transition risks triggering stress, burnout and disengagement just when businesses need momentum the most. Research shows just how serious this can be. Nearly half of stressed employees say they no longer go above and beyond in their responsibilities, while 30% lose trust in their employer and 20% feel isolated from colleagues.

Building Social Connections That Matter

A thriving workplace culture is built on relationships, not just processes. Returning to the office can feel isolating if employees simply slide back into task lists without space to reconnect. This is why organisations must create opportunities for colleagues to come together in ways that go beyond task-related conversations. Team lunches, informal catchups, or larger social gatherings can help strengthen bonds, especially between employees who may not interact regularly. These social touchpoints are especially valuable for employees in different teams or departments who rarely collaborate day-to-day.

Showing Appreciation as Work Ramps Up

After holidays, workloads often feel heavier as employees catch up on projects or pick up the pace for the months ahead. This is precisely the moment when appreciation matters most. Recognising the extra effort, the willingness to step in, or simply the commitment shown by employees can help ease the pressure of “getting back into gear.”

Embedding appreciation into everyday rituals reminds employees that their contributions are valued. When gratitude becomes visible, especially in the post-holiday adjustment period, employees feel motivated rather than overwhelmed by the return to full pace.

Supporting Wellbeing During the Transition

The switch from relaxed holiday routines to office schedules can also affect physical and mental wellbeing. Long hours at a desk, increased caffeine reliance, or constant digital notifications can undo the restorative effects of a break. Employers should make it clear that wellbeing does not end when holidays do.

Encouraging employees to switch off after hours, take breaks during the day, and ease back into healthy routines shows that the organisation cares about long-term energy, not just short-term productivity. Leaders who model these behaviours signal that balance is not only accepted but expected. This helps employees sustain the resilience they need for the months ahead.

The end of summer doesn’t have to mean the end of energy. With the right focus on social connection, appreciation and wellbeing, the return to work can be transformed into an opportunity to reset momentum for the whole organisation