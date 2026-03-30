Avoiding PPE Pitfalls in Schools

The word PPE might give flashbacks to the days of mask-wearing mandates and safe distancing, but personal protective equipment has always played an important role in school and trust environments

From gloves and aprons used in first aid to more specialised equipment kept for specific incidents; PPE helps protect staff and pupils while keeping schools running safely and smoothly. Because PPE is so embedded in daily operations, it’s easy for it to fade into the background. Orders are often repeated year after year with little reassessment. If PPE purchasing has become a routine task, now is a good opportunity to review whether what’s being ordered still meets the needs of your school community.

One Size Rarely Fits All

A common complaint when it comes to PPE is improper fit. Wearing PPE that isn’t a suitable fit can cause numerous problems, from discomfort to equipment failure. Items like safety gloves, for example, often come in standard sizes – but do you know about other available options, such as dexterity-enhanced gloves for students and staff with limited mobility or who require extra grip? It might not be realistic to have personalised PPE for every member of staff or pupil in your school or trust but knowing there are options for people with specific needs can make a real difference to comfort and compliance.

Matching PPE to the Task

PPE is only effective when it’s appropriate for the task at hand. For example, staff may assume all face coverings offer the same protection, without understanding the difference between basic dust masks used for cleaning out dusty cupboards and more specialised respiratory protection for when used potentially hazardous materials. Ensuring staff understand what PPE is intended for, and when it should be used, is just as important as supplying it.

Out of Sight, Out of Mind

PPE that is used infrequently – such as spill kits or specialist cleaning equipment – can easily be forgotten. Items stored away for emergencies may go unchecked for long periods, leading to expired consumables or missing components. Reviewing purchasing patterns can help highlight when replacement items haven’t been ordered in some time. This creates an opportunity to check whether equipment is still suitable, complete and ready for use if needed.

The Uncomfortable Truth

The unfortunate truth is that people don’t always follow the rules. They may be in the minority, but schools often grapple with individuals who don’t like wearing PPE and choose comfort over compliance. This can also be true of students who may consider safety to be ‘uncool’!

The root cause is often not rebellion, but a dislike of the PPE itself – whether due to poor fit, discomfort, or a reaction to the materials. Offering a small range of alternative materials or designs can help ensure PPE is accessible and comfortable for everyone.

PPE is a vital part of school health and safety but supplying it is only the starting point. For PPE to be effective, it needs to be suitable, practical, comfortable, and accessible. Ideally, it should always be correct, comfortable and compliant – yet too often only one or two of those boxes are ticked. We know these items may be situational and only used once in a blue moon – but that’s exactly why it’s so important to take the time to review and understand your PPE, helping you avoid those pesky pitfalls.