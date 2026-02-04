Balancing Empathy and Objectivity in Leadership Decisions

New research into managerial decision-making reveals that leaders are far less rational than they often believe, but what is causing this?

While most managers report making decisions without being swayed by emotions, evidence shows that intuition, empathy and peer influence play a significant role in shaping workplace outcomes.

Perceived Rationality vs. Emotional Reality

Although four out of five managers claim their decisions are unaffected by emotion, qualitative interviews performed as part of a study indicate that intuition and emotional responses frequently guide choices. Many managers are unaware of this influence, highlighting the unconscious nature of decision-making. People tend to view themselves as rational and measured, yet fast, instinctive judgments often impact everyday leadership decisions.

The Double-Edged Role of Empathy

Empathy is widely recognised as a critical leadership skill, but the research identifies a clear disparity in how it is applied; both too little and too much can undermine team effectiveness. Managers with extremely high emotional empathy often struggle with delegation and building trust, as they may over-identify with their team’s personal challenges. Conversely, low empathy can hinder connection and communication.

Peer Influence and the Spread of Bias

Managers frequently rely on peer advice when navigating emotionally charged situations, such as resolving conflicts or making sensitive decisions. Approximately 58% of managers consult colleagues under these circumstances. While peer support can be valuable, it can also inadvertently reinforce existing biases, as each manager’s perspective is shaped by their own experiences and assumptions.

Practical Strategies to Mitigate Bias

Techniques such as pausing to reflect before acting, prioritising objective criteria over instinct in critical decisions and maintaining privacy in conflict resolution can help counterbalance emotional bias. Acknowledging that emotions are an inherent part of leadership allows managers to leverage empathy effectively without letting it undermine outcomes.

Balancing Emotion for Better Outcomes

Effective leadership involves navigating the complex interplay between emotion and rationality. The key takeaway is that emotion cannot and should not be eliminated from managerial decision-making. Instead, leaders should actively recognise how emotions influence their choices and implement strategies to maintain balance. By combining emotional awareness with structured reflection, managers can make fairer, more consistent decisions.