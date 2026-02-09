Balancing Trust-Wide Consistency Across Multiple Academy Trusts

In an increasingly competitive education landscape, how a school, or a group of schools, presents itself has never mattered more. In this two-part article, Sharon Marsh explains how to present a strong, unified identity at trust level while still honouring the individuality, heritage and strengths of each school

As school business professionals, we understand the power of a brand. It’s more than a logo or a colour palette; it’s the sum of a school’s values, reputation and promise to its community. In a single-academy trust, this is often straightforward. But in a multi-academy trust (MAT), the challenge is greater. How do you create a cohesive, recognisable trust-wide brand while celebrating the individual stories and unique selling points of each school within the family?

The Balancing Act

We need to market our schools to various stakeholders; families, prospective staff and funding bodies, and each of these groups is looking for something different. A parent might be drawn to a school’s unique ethos or specialism, while a funding body needs to see the strength and consistency of the entire trust. The key is to find the synergy between the two, creating a brand that is both unified and distinct.

Before you can effectively promote individual schools, you must first establish the core identity of the MAT. This is the “why” of the trust – its mission, vision and values. This foundation acts as the glue that holds everything together and provides a clear framework for all individual schools to operate within.

What’s Your Why?

Define Your Core Values: What does your trust stand for? Is it a commitment to innovation, community or academic excellence? These values should be clearly articulated and woven into the fabric of every school. They are the non-negotiables that every school, regardless of its unique identity, must uphold.

Tell the Trust's Story: Your MAT's story is its collective narrative. It should highlight the benefits of being part of a larger family; shared resources, professional development opportunities and a network of support. This narrative is particularly powerful when communicating with staff and funding bodies, as it demonstrates scale and stability.

This article has been split into two parts. In the next instalment, coming in March, we will explore how to identify, shape and clearly articulate each school’s unique selling points – ensuring individuality thrives within a strong and recognisable trust-wide brand.