Beating the Bake Sale Burnout

If your school fundraising events are feeling a little predictable, it’s time to swap the same old for fresh, fun ideas that’ll get your whole community buzzing

As a school business leader, you know just how vital school events can be – not only as a way to fundraise but also to strengthen ties with your local community and energise both students and staff. However, after a few years of bake sales and tombolas, it’s easy for events to start feeling a little predictable. If your fundraising calendar could use a fresh injection of creativity, you’re not alone. Luckily, with a little inspiration and strategic planning, it’s easy to transform your next event into something memorable, profitable and fun.

Boardgame Championship: Flex Those Mental Muscles

Sports days are brilliant for bringing out physical prowess – but what about giving those cerebral muscles a workout too? Hosting a boardgame championship offers a fantastic (and inexpensive) way to involve a wider range of students and families, including those less keen on traditional athletics.

From chess and Scrabble to Dungeons and Dragons tournaments or Sudoku challenges, a games league can easily be set up with just a few tables, a collection of boardgames and some friendly competition. To make it even more special, why not invite a local chess club or gaming league to run mini-workshops or exhibitions? Entry fees or sponsorships for teams can help raise vital funds while nurturing critical thinking, strategy skills and community spirit.

Time to Relax: Host a School Spa Experience

Not every fundraiser needs to be fast-paced or loud. Introducing a school spa day can offer a welcome change of pace – perfect for staff appreciation events, teambuilding activities, or end-of-term treats. Creating a calming environment can be as simple as low lighting, some relaxing playlists, comfortable seating and herbal teas.

Add a few inexpensive touches like aromatherapy diffusers or soothing decorations. You could even partner with a local beauty salon or wellness centre to offer mini treatments such as hand massages, donating a portion of the service fees back to the school. It’s a creative, low-energy way to raise funds while promoting wellbeing across your school community.

Create a Garden Shop: Grow, Learn, Fundraise

Transform a green space or corner of your school grounds into a seasonal garden shop. This project not only raises funds but also offers a hands-on learning opportunity about sustainability, agriculture and environmental stewardship.

Depending on the season, students could grow herb pots, salad bowls, or even pumpkins for Halloween sales. The project is flexible to the age, ability and available space in your school. Best of all, seeds harvested from one season can often be saved and replanted, making this an ongoing, sustainable fundraiser that can evolve year after year.

How Much is Your Space Worth? Cash In on Visual Fundraising

Sometimes the old ideas really are the best. The classic ‘Fill the Space with Coins’ challenge remains an easy, low-cost way to engage students and staff in a tangible fundraising effort.

Choose a specific area linked to your fundraising goal – for instance, if you’re fundraising for a library renovation, pick a prominent spot in the library. Mark out a square metre and encourage donations of 50p coins to completely cover the space. Fun fact: roughly 700 fifty-pence pieces fit into a square metre – that’s a potential £350 raised with just one space! Watching the coins grow day by day gives students a real, visual representation of their impact.

Fresh Ideas, Big Impact

Refreshing your school’s fundraising efforts doesn’t have to mean massive overhauls or huge budgets. So why not step a little outside the box for your next event? You might be surprised at how a few new ideas can deliver a huge return, both financially and in community spirit.