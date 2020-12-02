Best practice resources for teacher recruitment

How to benefit from the existing best practice recruitment resources from the DfE – and how to suggest your own

The Department for Education (DfE) is looking for suggestions regarding marketing and teacher recruitment, to help it create a best practice resource for recruitment. The DfE has also been collecting and collating its own resources to help schools deliver a successful marketing campaign; these resources are under development, and are being updated regularly, so it encourages SBPs to check back regularly.

Best practice webinars

The Get Into Teaching team launched a series of marketing webinars in spring 2019. Watch the available webinars here:

Hootsuite

Website CEO

How to improve your social media

Identifying and reaching potential candidates

Regional marketing campaigns and the marketing toolkit

If you have an idea for a topic you would like to be covered in a webinar session, please contact [email protected]