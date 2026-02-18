Better Data, Better Wellbeing: How Schools Can Respond Sooner

Schools are increasingly being asked to act as frontline responders to a growing wellbeing crisis. With mental health challenges among young people on the rise, the pressure on school teams is real, and it rarely lands neatly on one person’s desk

For school business leaders and senior leaders alike, the question is how to spot issues early, coordinate support and keep the day-to-day running smoothly, without adding yet another admin burden. This is where a modern school management information system (MIS) can make a measurable difference.

The best MIS platforms do far more than store registers and report cards: they streamline processes, reduce duplication and bring together the information leaders need to make confident decisions. Increasingly, they also support student wellbeing, because for mental health challenges to be addressed, they must first be recognised.

The Wellbeing Challenge in Schools

Compass Education research into student mental health in Wales highlighted what many schools across the UK already know instinctively: families are worried, and pupils often try to hide how they’re feeling. In our report, seven in ten parents said they worry about their child’s

mental health. Nearly half felt the mental health of secondary-aged pupils was “only fair or worse”, and many students were reported to be battling mental health issues frequently.

Why Issues Are Easy to Miss

Exam pressure, bullying and cyberbullying, social media, relationship difficulties, unstable home lives and anxiety about future pathways can all contribute. The challenge for schools is that these issues don’t always show up as a single, obvious incident. More often, they appear as patterns, like a dip in attendance, a change in behaviour, slipping attainment, repeated pastoral notes, all spread across different systems, teams and timelines.

Joining the Dots With Better Data

Schools are balancing competing priorities every day: academic outcomes, safeguarding, behaviour, compliance, budgets, staffing and communication with families. When wellbeing information is fragmented, it becomes harder to act quickly and consistently.

A connected MIS brings key data sets together and makes them visible in one place. Instead of hunting across spreadsheets, emails, and separate tools, staff can view wellbeing indicators alongside attendance, behaviour and attainment. This helps them build a clearer picture of what might be going on for a pupil. This level of evidence is increasingly relevant as schools prepare for the new Ofsted inspection model, where leaders need to demonstrate a clear, consistent approach to culture, behaviour and safeguarding.

As Claire Wensley, head of sales at Compass Education, puts it: “When the right information is easy to see in real time, it helps staff notice trends earlier, and act in a way that’s in the pupil’s best interests. It’s not about replacing professional judgement. It’s about making it easier to join the dots.”

Turning Insight Into Action

Compass is a cloud-based MIS that puts schools first. Its behaviour management and wellbeing module, Chronicle, has been designed to help schools build a more responsive, joined up approach to wellbeing. It supports a wide range of needs, including:

Tracking safeguarding concerns and wellbeing notes

Recording additional learning needs and support strategies

Recognising and rewarding positive behaviour

Analysing patterns and trends over time to inform early intervention

Automatic reporting for parents/guardians to keep them informed and engaged

Crucially, Chronicle is adaptable, because no two schools manage wellbeing in exactly the same way.

Keeping Parents Informed

The most effective wellbeing support is rarely “school-only”. When parents can access key information through a web browser or app, it’s easier to spot issues early. This reduces miscommunication and helps parents feel more connected to the school. For busy school business leaders, that combination of visibility and communication matters: it reduces chasing, streamlines processes, and supports a calmer, more consistent experience for families.

Mathew Parslow-Williams, headteacher at Hethersett V.C. Primary School in Norfolk, shares his own experience using Compass: “It was an easy decision moving to Compass. It has improved the wellbeing of my staff, and it’s made the communication with parents easier.”

What This Means for School Leaders

A strong MIS won’t solve every challenge. But it can make the work more manageable: reducing duplication, improving visibility and helping teams act earlier and more consistently.

As the role of schools in supporting wellbeing continues to grow, so does the importance of having systems that are comprehensive, user-friendly and built for the realities of school life.

The potential impact is significant: better-informed decisions, a more connected school community and most importantly, earlier support for the pupils who need it.

