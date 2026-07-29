Brain Wealth Is The New Workplace Currency

Brain wealth is shifting the focus of wellness towards long term cognitive health, with research pointing to simple daily habits that may help keep the brain sharper for longer

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Happiful

Not all business investments appear on a balance sheet. Some are quieter, longer-term, and directly tied to how well leaders and teams are able to think, focus, adapt and make decisions over time. That is the idea behind “brain wealth” — a growing concept centred on actively supporting cognitive performance and mental sharpness throughout life, rather than waiting for burnout or decline to force change.

For business leaders, this conversation matters more than ever. Modern work increasingly relies on attention, creativity, problem-solving, emotional regulation and learning agility. Yet many organisations still treat cognitive wellbeing as an afterthought rather than a strategic asset.

Research suggests employees are already paying attention. A Global Brain Health Survey, which gathered responses from more than 27,500 people across 81 countries, found that although awareness around brain health risks remains patchy, more than three-quarters of respondents were willing to adopt habits linked to stronger cognitive function, including movement, healthier eating, relaxation and mentally stimulating activities.

The appetite for change clearly exists. The challenge is understanding which habits genuinely help support long-term mental performance in sustainable ways.

Why Novel Experiences Matter For Cognitive Performance

One of the most effective ways to keep the brain engaged is surprisingly simple: disrupt routine.

The brain responds strongly to novelty because unfamiliar experiences force people to pay closer attention, process new information, and think differently. For leaders, that matters because repetitive thinking can quietly narrow creativity and decision-making over time.

A 2024 study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience found that individuals who regularly engaged in varied activities earlier in life showed healthier brain activity patterns as they aged. The implication for leaders is not necessarily about doing more, but about avoiding cognitive autopilot.

Small changes can still have value. Taking different approaches to meetings, exploring unfamiliar industries, learning new skills, or even changing routines outside work can help challenge the brain in useful ways.

The Business Case For Mental Workouts

Puzzles and cognitive games may sound unrelated to leadership performance, but they tap into several important mental functions, including memory, concentration, pattern recognition and problem-solving.

Research continues to link these activities with stronger cognitive health over time. A large 2019 study published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry found that regular engagement with number puzzles was associated with better memory and attention among older adults.

For leaders constantly operating in high-pressure environments, these kinds of low-stakes mental challenges can also create moments of focus away from the demands of work itself.

The Overlooked Value of Slower Thinking

Not all cognitive strengthening comes from fast-paced stimulation. Slower, focused activities also play an important role.

Jigsaw puzzles, for example, rely on spatial reasoning, sustained attention, and visual processing while encouraging a calmer, more deliberate pace of thinking. Research published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience found that long-term puzzle engagement activates multiple cognitive systems connected to reasoning and interpretation.

For business leaders used to constant urgency, slower activities may help rebalance attention and improve mental recovery – both increasingly important in high-demand roles.

Brain Wealth is Built Gradually

There is no single habit that guarantees sharper thinking or long-term cognitive resilience. Brain wealth is built through repeated behaviours that keep curiosity active, attention flexible, and learning ongoing.

For leaders, investing in cognitive health is not simply a wellbeing trend. It is increasingly tied to performance, adaptability and sustainable leadership over the long term.