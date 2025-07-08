Bridget Phillipson’s Vision for EdTech

In a powerful address at the Education World Forum 2025, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson set out a bold, collaborative vision for how EdTech and AI can reshape global education

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in GOV.UK

At this year’s Education World Forum, held in May in London, UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson spoke to education ministers and policy leaders from over 100 countries and territories, painting a compelling picture of how EdTech can – and must – play a transformative role in the global education landscape. Yet, the focus of her address was firmly fixed on the future. This article explores the key messages of her speech and what they mean for school leaders, teachers and policy makers alike.

Education as Opportunity: A Global Mission

Phillipson began by grounding her message in a fundamental principle: that education is about opportunity – for every child, regardless of background. She urged fellow education leaders to recommit to the mission of unlocking opportunity for all learners, not just a privileged few.

The scale of the global challenge was made stark: 250 million children still out of school and 70% of children in low- and middle-income countries unable to read by the end of primary education. In this context, Phillipson argued, education systems must move beyond outdated models and embrace bold, evidence-driven innovation.

The Promise and Limits of EdTech

A central theme of the speech was the role EdTech can play in addressing global education challenges. However, Phillipson was careful to underline that technology is a tool, not a replacement for what truly matters. Teachers, she said, are the “heart and soul” of every school, and always will be. Yet, when used effectively, EdTech can extend the reach and effectiveness of quality teaching.

She spoke of EdTech as a “radical force” that can bring high-quality education to every corner of the world. Importantly, she noted its potential to reach learners often left behind – those with disabilities, those living in poverty, those who speak minority languages and girls who continue to face systemic barriers. Used well, EdTech can be a levelling force.

AI in Action: UK Innovations and Global Ambitions

Phillipson spotlighted several recent initiatives in the UK as examples of technology being used to solve real-world problems in education. She cited the government’s new AI-powered attendance benchmarking tool, now available to all mainstream schools in England. This tool allows schools to compare their attendance rates with 20 similar schools and identify areas for improvement. According to Phillipson, it’s already having an impact, with 3 million fewer days lost to absence this year compared to last.

However, she tempered the enthusiasm with a clear warning: AI is not a “magic wand.” Without careful design and rigorous evidence, it risks falling short or even doing harm. That’s why, she stressed, research must keep pace with technological development.

Evidence-Driven Change: Investing in What Works

Reinforcing the UK’s commitment to evidence-based policy, Phillipson announced a new £1 million investment by the Department for Education to test and evaluate EdTech tools being used in schools and colleges. This initiative, delivered in partnership with the Open Innovation Team, will explore how technologies impact teacher workload, pupil outcomes and inclusivity.

She also praised the ongoing work of the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), which she described as being at the forefront of research on how children learn. This, she said, must underpin all policy and programming decisions.

The address made it clear that technology has a vital role to play in the future of global education, but only if it’s deployed thoughtfully, backed by evidence and shaped by a commitment to equity. In a world full of complex challenges, her message was both pragmatic and hopeful: the future of education lies not just in innovation, but in shared innovation.