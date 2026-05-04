Bridging the Skills Gap in Schools and Trusts

There’s a skills gap in almost every industry right now, and it shows little sign of closing. In the education sector, this means roles left vacant and increasingly difficult to fill

There are multiple factors contributing to the growth of the skills gap. Rapid technological adoption often outpaces the ability of employees to learn new skills, while career stagnation and barriers to entry for new talent exacerbate recruitment problems. The key question for schools and trusts is how to shorten this gap so that recruitment becomes less time consuming and more likely to lead to the right people in the right roles.

Understanding the Gap

The first step in addressing a skills gap is to understand where it exists. Conducting a skills audit allows schools to assess current team capabilities against the skills required for future growth and stability. This audit can highlight high-priority roles and functions where shortages are most critical – such as operations or finance. Considering generational and demographic factors is also important, as younger employees may have different digital skill sets while more experienced staff bring legacy knowledge but require upskilling.

Upskilling and Reskilling

Training existing employees in emerging skills is a common strategy for bridging the skills gap, but it can be challenging due to time and resource constraints. Staff may feel that the new skills are not relevant to their current role.

Microlearning or blended learning offers a flexible way for employees to acquire new knowledge without stepping away from their day-to-day responsibilities. However, keeping pace with rapidly evolving technology can be difficult, and not all employees may have the motivation or capacity to fully engage with programs. When staff are enthusiastic and already possess some foundational knowledge, these programs can be highly effective. Conversely, if engagement is low or turnover is high, training alone may have limited impact, and a combination of recruitment, role redesign, or alternative upskilling strategies might be more appropriate.

Non-Linear Career Trajectories

Another strategy is to consider talent from non-traditional or non-linear paths. Employees with skills from other roles or even different industries may bring transferrable expertise that fills critical gaps. Additionally, partial-retirement staff, those returning to the workforce, or employees studying part-time can provide flexible solutions for temporary or niche skills shortages. The upside of this approach is access to a wider talent pool and diverse perspectives, but the potential downside is that some candidates may need significant onboarding or mentoring to adapt fully to working in the context of a school setting.

This can be mitigated by creating structured induction and mentorship programs. For example, pairing new hires with experienced staff for shadowing, providing clear role guides and offering short, targeted training on school policies and culture can accelerate adaptation.

Rethinking Accessibility

Is your recruitment advertising doing the right thing? Language matters, and poorly worded job adverts can unintentionally exclude candidates who may not meet every requirement on paper, but could be exactly what your organisation needs. Organisations should consider whether they are seeking someone with the most direct experience or someone with the most relevant potential skills. For example, rather than hiring only candidates with experience in a specific design software, focus on those who understand core design principles and can quickly learn new tools. This approach broadens access to talent and helps attract motivated, adaptable employees. The trade-off is that it requires confidence in assessment methods and a commitment to training to bring generalists up to speed.

Capabilities versus Investment

Every role is different, and the approach to filling it should reflect that. In some cases, you need someone who can hit the ground running with minimal onboarding, while in other roles, you may prefer someone who can grow into the position over time. There is no single solution but taking the time to rethink what you truly need and where you are looking for it can make a significant difference in closing the skills gap.

Ask yourself: is the ideal candidate already within your organisation, perhaps in a different role, waiting for an opportunity to apply their skills in a new way? Or are they outside your current network, requiring outreach and engagement to attract them?

By approaching recruitment with this mindset, schools and trusts can make more strategic decisions about where to invest time, training and resources, ensuring they build a workforce that is flexible and prepared for future challenges.