Budget Setting & Monitoring

Podcast episode with Laura Williams

In the second episode of the Summer of CPD podcast series, Marcus Peedell and Sean Clark from School Business Services join Laura to talk about the things you need to consider when setting your budget and monitoring your expenditure.

They talk about why consistency is key, why change is inevitable, and how to make sure you’re flexible when it counts.

If you’re listening to this episode and feeling a little bit lost, stay tuned until the end to find out how Laura can help you!