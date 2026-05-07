Building Good Data Protection Habits

In this continuing series on data protection, Shane Williams shares practical advice for schools and trusts, drawn from his recent blog posts

In our years as senior police officers, we learned that the biggest security risks aren’t usually high-tech hackers – they are simple human errors. In a school environment, where staff are managing hundreds of emails a day, a “mis-sent” attachment is the most common cause of an ICO report. Here are five “police-grade” habits for your staffroom:

The “5-Second Pause”: Always double-check the ‘To’ field. Remember that Outlook autocomplete can be your worst enemy!

BCC is Your Friend: When emailing a group of parents, never put addresses in the ‘CC’ field.

Password Protocol: Never share logins for registers or safeguarding software.

Clear Desk, Clear Mind: Ensure sensitive physical files (like SEN reports) are locked away before leaving for the day.

Verify the Caller: If someone calls asking for pupil data, use a “call-back” procedure to verify their identity.

Preparing for Data

With the June 2026 deadline for new data complaint procedures approaching, many school and trust leaders across the UK are feeling the weight of mounting paperwork. The Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 has introduced more rigorous “complaints-ready” requirements. For a busy school office, this means more than just a policy update – it requires a live, functional workflow to handle queries from parents and regulators.

Your 3-Point Checklist

Review your Records of Processing Activities (ROPA): Are they reflective of your current digital tools?

Audit your Subject Access Request (SAR) process: Can you redact and respond within the tighter timeframes? Validate your DPO’s availability: Do you have a partner who does the “heavy lifting,” or just someone who sends you templates?

As data protection requirements continue to evolve, building strong everyday habits and ensuring robust processes are in place has never been more important for schools and trusts. For those looking to explore these issues further and gain practical, real-world insights, you can hear directly from Shane Williams at EdExec LIVE Newcastle and Durham on 20th May.