Building Pathways to Priority Occupations

Skills England has released its latest analysis of the future employment landscape, highlighting the skills the UK will need to meet demand in the coming decade

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Personnel Today

Formed shortly after last summer’s general election, the body is tasked with ensuring the workforce is equipped to support the government’s Industrial Strategy. Its projections suggest that demand for skills in key growth areas will increase by around 15% by 2030. For schools, this creates an opportunity to ensure that young people are signposted towards the learning and career pathways aligned to emerging priorities.

Priority Occupations for the UK Economy

The report identifies ten priority occupations, ranging from creative industries, digital technologies and housebuilding to clean energy, adult social care, professional services, life sciences, financial services, defence and advanced manufacturing. Each of these areas underpins the UK’s future competitiveness and requires a steady flow of skilled entrants from the education system. Encouragingly, Skills England notes that over 250,000 people enter these priority occupations each year, with apprenticeships and higher education playing a critical role in meeting demand.

At the same time, the report acknowledges that the labour market is far from static. Chair of Skills England, Phil Smith, notes that rapid technological change, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence, brings uncertainty as well as opportunity.

Education Pathways Feeding Priority Sectors

In higher education, 53% of leavers are entering priority occupations. Further education also contributes significantly, with a third of leavers progressing into priority fields such as engineering and construction. These figures demonstrate that progress is being made, but they also highlight the need for schools to help young people make informed choices about pathways that lead into sectors with the greatest long-term opportunity. While the report focuses on apprenticeships, FE and HE outcomes, the journey into these priority sectors begins much earlier.

The Role of School Business Managers

For SBMs, this means playing a key role in connecting the dots between education and the economy. Primary schools can play a crucial role in nurturing curiosity in STEM, creativity and problem-solving skills that underpin many of the highlighted occupations. In secondary schools, the role becomes more direct. Embedding awareness of priority occupations into careers education, ensuring that option choices at GCSE and beyond remain broad, and providing access to employers through visits, talks or work experience all help students make more informed decisions.

By working with teaching staff, careers leads and local employers, SBMs can help to ensure that students are aware of the opportunities available in priority occupations and that resources are targeted effectively to support learning in these areas. For schools, the task is clear: ensure that young people are both inspired and prepared to seize opportunities in the sectors driving the UK’s growth.