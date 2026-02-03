Building Resilient Schools: Why Investing in the Right Caretakers Pays Off

Schools and multi-academy trusts are reporting tangible improvements in operational resilience by taking a strategic approach to caretaker recruitment, reports TIB Services

Last year, we exposed the hidden chaos of caretaker recruitment. In January, we mapped the shift from firefighting to forward planning your site team recruitment. This month, we close the circle by looking at the tangible impact of that shift: operational resilience.

While academic excellence is the heartbeat of any school, the site team that maintains the environment is one of the key pillars of a successful school. When site staffing is treated as a strategic priority rather than a reactive fix, the benefits ripple across the trust.

From Chaos to Continuity

The journey from recruitment “headaches” to a stabilised estate is transformative. Schools that have partnered with TIB Services to support site staffing recruitment report significant, measurable benefits:

– Reduced turnover: By matching candidates based on specific site needs and school values, we move away from the “revolving door” of agency staff.

– Cost control: Eliminating repeated recruitment cycles and fragmented agency spend allows for predictable, transparent budgeting.

– Leadership reclaimed: Senior leaders regain the 30+ hours previously lost to recruitment and vetting admin per hire, allowing them to focus on pupil outcomes.

Impact in Action: The MAT Perspective

Multi-academy trusts face the greatest risk from site instability.

For the Vine Schools Trust, managing a busy estate across multiple schools required dependable staff who could hit the ground running. By partnering with TIB, they bypassed traditional recruitment methods that drained central resources. Malcolm Over, estates and facilities manager, noted that TIB candidates are a “credit to TIB,” with many securing permanent roles. This partnership has significantly reduced the burden on the central estates team, ensuring every school has high-quality support.

Stable site teams underpin everything: from safeguarding and compliance to the daily pupil experience. When the school environment is safe and welcoming, the foundation for learning is secure.

Take Control of Your Estates Staffing Today

Building a resilient school starts with having the right people. We invite you to move beyond the recruitment struggle and see the TIB difference for yourself. Learn more and discuss your estates staffing needs today.

This is a sponsored news story brought to you by TIB Services

