Cambourne: plans to extend school and build college approved

As reported by BBC News, plans to extend a secondary school and create a new sixth form college have been approved

Cambourne Village College will be developed to meet the demand for school places as 2,000 new homes are set to be built in the area. Four new teaching blocks will be built and two separate two-storey extensions will be added to the existing site. The work is due to be completed by September 2023, to allow an increased number of pupils.

Cambridgeshire County Council, which submitted the plans, said the development would have “significant benefits” for the community, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

“The enhanced facilities from the proposed extensions and additional playing fields/sport provision will benefit the pupils and also provide a facility that can be used by the community outside of school times,” the council said.

“New connection points into the school, particularly pedestrian and cycle links will encourage sustainable travel to the school.

“EV charging – car and scooters – and renewable energy provision will also be incorporated into the proposals to enhance the sustainability of the site.”

In plans, the council also said biodiversity would be enhanced by bird and bat boxes. County councillors approved the plans at a meeting last week.