Case Study: Co-locating Specialist and Mainstream Schools

Today, schools must consider innovative models and fully explore the advantages of co-location. Dysart School and Latchmere School are a prime example of how this approach successfully works in practice. In this case study, Leigh Edser, principal at Dysart School, explains the benefits and key considerations involved in undertaking such a project

With mainstream schools under growing pressure to meet statutory obligations for SEND places, and many facing falling pupil rolls as well as rising demand for specialist places, co-locating specialist provision within mainstream settings is no longer just an operational convenience, it’s a strategic solution with wide-ranging benefits. For both provisions, this model represents a strategic partnership that strengthens inclusion, maximises resources and future-proofs schools for evolving educational demands.

About Dysart

Dysart School, a leading specialist school for young people with severe and complex learning difficulties and part of Orchard Hill College Academy Trust, has recently launched its third satellite site; Dysart Discovery House, which is co-located at Latchmere School, a mainstream primary. The new site offers places for 25 pupils including three spacious classrooms, a dedicated occupational therapy and movement room, staff facilities, offices, family room and generous outdoor space, and there could also be scope to expand provision in the future. In addition, pupils can access other facilities at Latchmere and can join whole-school events on the main site.

Leigh and Anna’s Story

“Our co‑location journey began in response to a growing demand for specialist places that our existing sites could not accommodate. Having previously collaborated with Latchmere, we knew it had space available at the same time we were seeking additional capacity.”

Making Better Use of Space

For schools experiencing declining student numbers and the knock-on effect of spare classrooms, co-location provides an opportunity to make better use of space.

“It wasn’t sustainable to have empty classrooms, and we didn’t want them to remain empty or fall into disrepair, however they are costly to maintain. We had to think about how to repurpose the space, and co-location was the perfect answer,” explains Anna Steels, executive head at Latchmere Academy Trust.

Cost-Savings

Whilst income isn’t generated through co-location, there are significant savings by sharing costs such as utilities and site management.

“It’s not about making money, it’s about cost-savings, and we recover a proportion of the water, gas and electricity costs. Dysart can also access the school’s site team, and again, a share of these costs is recharged,” continues Anna.

Furthermore, through enabling access to a site team, it allows for smarter use of staffing and maintenance teams, creating cost benefits. While improved opportunities can also help with staff retention, reducing recruitment costs.

Local authorities also benefit as it avoids the need for expensive out-of-area placements, enabling students to continue their education in the local community.

Access to Facilities

Co-location opens the doors to additional facilities, creating a flexible and functional provision for both sides. Mainstream schools may provide access to kitchens, dining halls, or swimming pools, while specialist provisions may bring therapeutic environments or sensory rooms that mainstream pupils can also benefit from, which is exactly what has happened in our case.

Training and Career Development

Working side‑by‑side creates valuable training and career opportunities and supports teacher retention. Staff from each setting can share knowledge, train together, and build confidence in supporting a wider range of needs far quicker than before.

Sharing Expertise and Best Practice

Utilising the range of expertise available is one of the greatest advantages, and schools can work closely together, learning from each other. “Before embarking on this project, we looked at whether we should create our own SEN provision for children with severe and complex learning difficulties yet recognised the level of expertise that would be required. Collaborating with leading SEND experts was essential,” explains Anna.

Specialist teams can support mainstream staff in understanding SEND needs and inclusivity, while mainstream can share insights into approaches that could be adapted in specialist provision. Equally, best practice from each setting offers significant, mutual advantages.

Community Connections

A further key benefit is that co-location normalises differences and creates one community rather than two separate groups. Students, staff, families and local communities all benefit from a deeper understanding of how different types of provision operate and complement one another. It challenges misconceptions, and promotes inclusive attitudes, and by working in this way, future generations will be more accepting of people with differences.

Key Considerations

“As with any change project, there are considerations along the way such as the logistics, safeguarding, stakeholder communication and long-term planning. For instance, although the space is treated as a separate entity, having a manager on-site provides strategic oversight and enables faster decision-making – and both schools strongly advocate for this model based on the outcomes so far.

When co-location is built on a strong partnership, with aligned visions and values, both schools can work collaboratively to meet the needs of their respective learners; and there is a clear shared commitment and collective drive at Dysart and Latchmere to future-proof our schools.

For schools experiencing similar challenges as Dysart and Latchmere – such as under-utilisation of space, growing SEND demand, limited specialist expertise, and constrained budgets – co-location can be transformative.

Mainstream and SEND schools must continue to think creatively; push the boundaries, be bold, and recognise that expertise is shared. Co-locating mainstream and specialist provision is a powerful and forward-thinking way to ensure that every child, regardless of need, has positive outcomes.”