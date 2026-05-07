Case Study: How Heart Academies Trust Is Tackling Supply Chain Impact

In our latest green and eco case study, we look at why schools must bring their supply chain into the climate, nature and social value mission – and how Heart Academies Trust is addressing the challenge

Note: This case study has been split into two parts. You can read the second part later this month.

Schools today operate on the frontline of some of society’s most complex challenges. Climate change is reshaping the physical environment in which children learn. Biodiversity loss is eroding the natural world pupils depend on for wellbeing and curriculum enrichment. Inequality continues to widen the gap between advantaged and disadvantaged families. And woven through all of these is a supply chain that determines far more than most people realise. What we buy shapes our environmental impact, our social contribution, and our financial resilience.

Supply chain engagement can no longer be an optional interest for trusts. It is fundamental to educational continuity, long‑term affordability, student wellbeing and climate responsibility.

The Hidden Impact

While schools often focus on their direct emissions – heating, lighting, transport – most of their real environmental footprint sits elsewhere. At HEART Academies Trust, data now shows that over 70% of total emissions come from Scope 3 activities, the indirect emissions associated with procurement, food, buildings, IT equipment, waste, uniform and countless everyday purchases.

In other words: most of the climate impact created by a school is created before the products even arrive at the school gate.

This should be a wake‑up call. Without meaningful supplier engagement, net‑zero strategies will not succeed. Without sustainable procurement, biodiversity improvements will remain fragmented. Without integrated social value commitments, communities will continue to shoulder burdens that schools alone cannot carry.

A System Under Pressure

Climate change isn’t an abstract policy issue for school leaders anymore. It is disrupting learning now. Overheating classrooms. Flood‑damaged buildings. Water‑stressed grounds. Extreme weather driving long‑term cost pressures. The DfE’s own analysis shows learning days lost rising sharply as global temperatures increase. Meanwhile the UK remains one of the most nature‑depleted countries in the world, an ecological deficit that affects children’s wellbeing as much as their education.

Then there is the widening social challenge. Rising child poverty, families facing escalating uniform and equipment costs, communities experiencing instability and an increasing need for schools to act as anchor institutions for a wider range of support services.

The risks are real but so is the opportunity for schools to reshape their impact through the organisations they work with.

Benefits of Getting Supply Chain Engagement Right

Schools that place sustainability, climate action and social value at the heart of procurement report benefits that extend far beyond carbon reduction.

They save money. Consolidated deliveries, refurbished IT, durable equipment, circular uniform schemes, lower‑waste catering and better energy performance all reduce costs while improving environmental outcomes.

They unlock richer partnerships. Suppliers become co‑investors in better outcomes, offering careers education, volunteering, curriculum enhancement, biodiversity projects and direct support for vulnerable families.

They increase resilience. Sustainable suppliers are less exposed to volatile global markets, regulatory shocks and resource shortages. Strong partnerships mean fewer contract failures and better long‑term planning.

They protected their reputation and ethical standing. With modern slavery, environmental breaches, data protection, and supply chain transparency under national scrutiny, trusts gain both assurance and accountability.

They inspire students. Young people see sustainability in action, not as an abstract curriculum topic, but as a lived experience shaping their school’s culture and community contribution.

Look out for the next part of the case study in a few weeks’ time, as Heart Academies Trust explain how they are making meaningful progress, working with others and embedding social value and ethical excellence.