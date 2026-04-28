Could Learning a New Language Help Keep the Brain Younger?

Learning another language might do more than help on holiday. New research suggests it could also support brain health, and the good news is that even small daily habits can make a difference

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Happiful

Learning a few phrases while travelling often feels like part of the adventure. Asking for directions, ordering food or greeting a local in their own language adds a sense of connection to a place. But language learning might offer benefits beyond smoother holidays. New research suggests that speaking more than one language could also support long-term brain health.

A large 2025 study published in Nature analysed data from more than 80,000 adults aged between 51 and 90 across 27 European countries. Researchers compared participants’ chronological age with an estimated biological age, which takes into account factors such as health, lifestyle and education.

The results showed that people who spoke multiple languages were significantly less likely to show signs of accelerated ageing. In fact, adults who spoke only one language were roughly twice as likely to display faster biological ageing than those who spoke at least two. The protective effect appeared to increase with every additional language learned.

While language learning will not stop ageing altogether, it does give the brain regular cognitive exercise. Switching between vocabulary, sounds and grammar keeps attention, memory and mental flexibility active. The encouraging part is that it is never too late to start.

Start With Small Daily Practice

A consistent routine is far more helpful than long study sessions once in a while. Language-learning apps can make daily practice manageable, even for busy schedules. Short lessons during a commute, lunch break or quiet evening can reinforce vocabulary without feeling overwhelming.

Many apps also use repetition and simple games to strengthen memory. These bite-sized lessons gradually build confidence and help new words stick.

Try Structured Classes for Momentum

Self-study works well for some people, but others find it easier to stay motivated with a structured course. Evening classes or online lessons can provide a regular rhythm and clear progression.

Group learning also offers the chance to practise speaking in a supportive environment. Hearing other learners attempt new sounds or phrases often makes the process feel less intimidating and more collaborative.

Surround Yourself with the Language

Immersion is one of the most effective ways to strengthen listening skills. Watching videos, films or travel content in the target language exposes learners to natural pronunciation, rhythm and tone.

Even passive listening can help. A study published in NeuroImage found that regular exposure to foreign speech sounds can improve the brain’s ability to distinguish unfamiliar sounds. Cooking videos, podcasts or travel vlogs can all help train the ear over time.

Connect With Culture

Language becomes easier to remember when it is connected to real experiences. Exploring the culture behind a language can make learning far more engaging.

Reading novels, watching documentaries or learning about the history of a place gives context to new words and phrases. Trying traditional recipes or listening to music from that culture can also help vocabulary feel more meaningful and memorable.

Learn With Someone Else

Language learning does not have to be a solo effort. Practising with a friend, partner or colleague can add motivation and accountability.

Regular conversations, even simple ones, help reinforce memory and confidence. Quizzing each other on new phrases or sharing useful resources keeps progress moving forward.

Language learning often begins with curiosity about travel or culture, but its benefits can extend much further. Regularly practising another language keeps the brain engaged, flexible and active. Each new word learned becomes more than just vocabulary. It becomes another way of exercising the mind for the long run.