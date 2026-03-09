Creating Inspiring School Spaces with Pentagon Play

More than ever, schools are investing in environments that inspire, engage and stand the test of time. The right spaces do more than look good

They shape experiences, confidence and outcomes for years to come.

That is why Pentagon Play are delighted to be partnering with EdExec and attending a number of EdExec Live conferences across the country. These events are a fantastic opportunity to connect with school business leaders, share ideas and explore practical ways to improve learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

You can meet the Pentagon Play team at:

EdExec Live East Midlands

EdExec Live Stoke Stafford and Cheshire

EdExec Live West Midlands

EdExec Live Liverpool and The Wirral

EdExec Live Gloucester Bristol and Southwest

EdExec Live York Leeds and The Humber

If you are attending any of these events, Pentagon would love to have a conversation about your school and your plans.

A Playground Design Service Unlike Any Other

At Pentagon Play, we are proud to be the UK’s number one playground and classroom designers and installers. Our playground design and installation service transforms outdoor areas into exciting spaces that support physical development, teamwork, creativity and confidence.

Every school is different. That is why we design each project around your pupils, your space and your goals. Whether you are looking to develop active play areas, outdoor learning zones or imaginative spaces that bring the curriculum to life, our team works with you from concept to completion.

An Online Shop Designed for Schools

Not every project needs a full redesign. Our Online Shop features hundreds of freestanding indoor and outdoor products, making it easy for schools to enhance specific areas at their own pace.

From playground equipment and seating to sports resources and sensory items, our range has been carefully selected to offer quality, durability and real value for schools.

Inspiring Classroom Design

Learning does not stop at the classroom door. The environment children learn in plays a huge role in engagement and focus.

Our classroom design service helps schools create purposeful, inspiring spaces that support modern teaching and learning. Whether it is a reading corner, a themed role play area or a full classroom transformation, we help you reimagine your space in a way that works for your staff and pupils.

Supporting Inclusion with Sensory Solutions

We are passionate about creating environments where every child can thrive. Our intuitive sensory equipment range is designed to support pupils with additional needs and provide calming, engaging spaces that promote regulation and wellbeing.

By incorporating sensory elements into both indoor and outdoor areas, schools can create more inclusive environments that truly meet the needs of their whole community.

Ongoing Inspections and Maintenance

We also understand that investing in your environment is a long term commitment. Our inspections and maintenance service helps you keep your playground safe, compliant and looking its best year after year.

A Trusted Partner for Schools

Working with thousands of schools across the UK has helped us understand the challenges education leaders face. Our partnership with EdExec reflects our shared commitment to supporting schools with practical solutions and trusted advice.

If you are attending an EdExec Live event in your region, come and say hello! We would love to hear about your plans and explore how Pentagon Play can help you create inspiring spaces for your pupils and staff.

This is a sponsored article, brought to you by Pentagon Play

Visit – https://www.pentagonplay.co.uk/

Call – 01625 890 330

Email – [email protected]