Creating Psychologically Informed Environments in Schools

In a role that touches every corner of school life, finding ways to support both joy and hardship is what makes your impact truly lasting

One of the most rewarding parts of working in education is the deep connection we build with those around us. It’s not just a job – it’s becoming part of people’s stories. How often have you spotted a former student walking by, happy and thriving, and thought back to their school days? Maybe you’ve been invited to a wedding, seen a familiar face featured in the local paper, or bumped into someone proudly talking about their latest achievement. It’s a powerful reminder of the role you play – not just in education, but in people’s lives.

You’re there for the milestones, the laughs, the breakthroughs. Those joyful moments are truly special. But you’re also there for the tough stuff.

As a school business leader, your role is woven into the fabric of school and community life. And with that comes a responsibility that isn’t always easy – being present during the harder moments. The heartbreaks, the illnesses, the losses. The tough days that we all inevitably face – whether it’s staff, students, or families in crisis.

Sometimes, trauma enters our school community. It might be sudden and shocking, or something anticipated but still painful. Either way, these moments can deeply affect a person’s ability to function at school, at work, in life.

The PIES Principle

That’s where the principles of PIES can offer some guidance. Originally developed in the military, PIES stands for Psychologically Informed Environments. It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach, and there’s no standard template – but it’s a useful framework that can help shape the way we support those around us, especially in the face of trauma or distress.

Here’s a closer look at some of the key components of PIES and how you might start bringing them into your school environment:

Support

Support is more than just being there – it’s about offering help that is consistent, respectful and empowers people. Think about what support looks like in the immediate, short-term and long-term. Does your support encourage autonomy and ownership, or create dependence? A psychologically informed school acknowledges that people need different types of support at different times – and that empowering and supporting can be just as powerful as fixing.

Framework

A clear framework sets the tone for how your school responds in challenging times. It’s the foundation that helps everyone – staff, students, families – understand what support looks like, what’s available and how to access it. This doesn’t have to be a formal policy, but it should offer structure: who to go to, what the process looks like and what kind of boundaries are in place. A solid framework prevents confusion and creates a sense of safety in knowing what to expect.

Spaces

Physical and emotional spaces matter. PIEs emphasise the importance of the environment in shaping how people feel and behave. Is there a quiet room where someone can step away if needed? Are meetings held in spaces that feel safe and non-intimidating? Do students have control over how and where they engage in support conversations? Thoughtful design of our school spaces can make a significant difference to someone’s ability to process and recover.

Pathways

As much as we’d like to, we can’t do everything ourselves. One of the most powerful things we can offer is a pathway to external support – whether that’s counselling, bereavement services, or crisis intervention. A psychologically informed school recognises its limits and puts structures in place to connect people with the help they need. Having trusted partners and resources at your fingertips means you’re never left unsure of where to turn when someone needs more than you can provide.

You don’t have to have all the answers to make a difference. Just being a steady, informed presence can have a huge impact. Creating a Psychologically Informed Environment isn’t about being perfect – it’s about being intentional and informed. So, as you navigate both the joyful and difficult moments of school life, remember: your role goes far beyond spreadsheets and systems. You’re not just managing resources – you’re showing up for people. And that matters, every single day.