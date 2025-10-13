Dealing With A Short-Term Emergency Change

Facing an unexpected emergency change? Sharon Marsh shares practical advice to help you navigate short-term changes and regain stability

As school business professionals, we’re no strangers to change. It’s a constant, whether it’s a new funding formula, a curriculum overhaul, or a new piece of software. I’ve talked about this before: likening change to moving house, and the importance of a clear roadmap to a successful transition. But what about when change isn’t planned? What if a crisis hits, and you have to deal with a sudden, short-term emergency?

Sometimes, the unexpected happens. A key leader, a headteacher or the school business manager is suddenly off long-term sick. These aren’t just gaps, they’re gaping holes in the school’s fabric. The plates we’re all so carefully spinning suddenly feel like they’re about to come crashing down. In these moments, it’s not about long-term strategy; it’s about survival. It’s about plugging the gaps to keep the ship afloat.

Time For Triage

When the news breaks, the first few hours and days are critical. Don’t try to solve everything at once. This is a time for triage, focusing on the absolute essentials to ensure the school continues to operate safely and legally.

Who is in charge? Every school should have a clear succession plan for senior leadership. But in the chaos, this can be forgotten. The first step is to establish who the acting headteacher or acting school business professional (SBP) is. If it’s you, take a breath. Your role is not to replace the person who is absent, but to provide stability and a clear point of authority.

Communicate, don’t panic. An anxious team will make the situation worse. Communicate with staff quickly and calmly. You don’t need to give personal details, but you must confirm that a temporary arrangement is in place and that the school’s daily functions will continue. Reassurance is your most valuable tool right now.

Identify the non-negotiables. What absolutely must happen? Safeguarding, payroll, health and safety, and critical payments. These are the things that cannot wait. A good SBP will have systems in place for others to access critical information and continue these processes. If you don’t, this is a moment to work with your Senior Leadership Team to find where the key information is stored.

From Crisis to Coping

Once the initial shock has passed, you need to think about a more sustainable plan. You can’t operate in crisis mode forever.

Delegate don’t abdicate. As the acting leader, you can’t do everything. Delegate responsibilities to other members of the team. For an acting headteacher, this might mean a senior leader takes on curriculum, another takes on pastoral care, for example. For an acting SBP, it might mean the office manager handles urgent invoices while a finance officer manages day-to-day accounts. Your role is to oversee, not to do everything.

Find external support. You’re not alone. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Can a recently retired SBP or headteacher from a neighbouring school offer a few days a week of support? Does your local authority or multi-academy trust have an interim specialist who can step in? You may also consider buying in the services of an independent interim SBP, a professional with a wealth of experience who can hit the ground running. A fresh pair of eyes and an experienced head can be invaluable.

Prioritise staff well-being. The people left behind can feel vulnerable and/or overworked. The acting leaders are under immense pressure. Make sure you are creating an environment where people feel they can share their worries and take a moment to breathe. Acknowledge their hard work and let them know their efforts are appreciated.

On Stable Ground

No one wants a crisis, but they can be a powerful opportunity to learn and improve. Once the situation has stabilised, you can begin to think about making your school more resilient for the future.

Review your emergency plan. Does your school have a clear, written plan for leadership absences? Does everyone know what their role is in a crisis? If not, create one. A plan written in advance reduces anxiety and provides a clear path when chaos hits.

Build resilience through cross-training. Is there a single point of failure in your school/trust? What would happen if the person who handles payroll or admissions was suddenly absent? Cross-training key staff in critical roles builds resilience. It ensures that essential tasks can still be carried out if someone is suddenly unavailable.

Update your communication protocols. How is information shared with governors, staff, and parents during an emergency? Having a pre-defined system for communicating urgent information can prevent rumours and reduce anxiety.

Dealing with an emergency is a tough journey, but it’s one you don’t have to take alone. It’s about communication, delegation, and building a supportive team around you. By staying calm and focusing on the most important tasks, you can navigate the crisis and ensure your school remains a place of stability and safety.