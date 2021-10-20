How a good leader can raise the capacity of an organisation and reduce fear

Debbie Sutch, Director, Fearless Leadership

Fear in the workplace is corrosive and the difficulties caused by the pandemic will have made people more afraid. In this keynote, Debbie Sutch, author of ‘Fearless Leadership – unlock success using the secrets of the brain,’ uses her knowledge and experience to discuss how to apply these principles to a post-pandemic education landscape. She explains her philosophy of Fearless Leadership and how to develop skills to be positive, inspirational, resilient and optimistic.

The session will cover:

How Fearless Leadership can improve leadership and personal effectiveness in any workplace.

‘The Fearless Approach’ – that maintains that the key to developing fearlessness in the workplace is based on three dimensions – relationships, resilience and excellence.

How the dimensions are dependent on separate business and leadership skills.

How to unpack aspects of these dimensions giving you the skills and confidence needed to ‘bounce back’ following the pandemic.

Take home points:​



Gain an understanding of how a good boss can raise the capacity of an organisation and reduce fear.

How to build resilience and ‘bounce back’.

Strategies to refine and sharpen relationships within your team.

This session is for:​

Anybody in a leadership role

This session ran at our Edexec LIVE South event

About the speaker:

Debbie Sutch is a business manager in a secondary school and has worked in education for over 25 years, across all phases and in a variety of contexts, including MATs, LA maintained schools and special education. She has won awards for securing significant external funding. She was a tutor for Manchester Metropolitan University delivering the CSBM programme. Debbie undertook much of the research for the book, ‘Fearless Leadership – unlock success using the secrets of the brain,’ she is also a director of Fearless Leadership, a company delivering training and leadership consultancy in organisations based around their model, ‘The Fearless Approach’.

Loading…