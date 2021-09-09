Delivering remarkable school improvements with technology

Royden Gothelf, director, RightICT, explains how his advice and tips can help you deliver a digital transformation at your school or trust

RightICT use a propriety framework working with senior leaders to determine the IT strategy, their priorities for improvement and cost savings. They work with academies, schools and LEA’s.

In this session Royden Gothelf will use a case study showing work over three years, transforming one of the schools RightICT partner with. The school has achieved successful adoption by following their improvement plan with targeted use of education technology across the whole school. From better internet, to single sign-on, to remote and blended learning and replacing their MIS to a more up to date cloud-based solution.

This case study starts with working with the school business manager and headteacher to improve the school IT service and reduce IT costs. With a focus on IT support staff, the school network and the use of classroom equipment. Cost controls were improved so no new technologies were bought without a clear benefit and without knowing that IT could support them. Due to this first phase of work the school was confidently able to launch into digital transformation and chose one of the leading, low-cost, education platforms.

To take the whole school on this change programme, I worked with the headteacher to appoint a change leader from the senior teaching staff who worked alongside the school business manager. The change leader then went about preparing inset training time for staff and established technology champions across subject departments to act as day-to-day mentors for staff. This made a massive difference to adoption amongst staff, having colleagues who understood the challenges of teaching advocating and showing them how to use the new technologies. This also reduced the support need from the IT manager and external consultants. The approach has stuck and has been repeated in every technology step change made in the school since. You will also hear from the people on the SLT on what it was like for them to be part of leading this digital change and how much better the school is for it.

