Doing the Right Work, Not Just More Work

Higher productivity means more things getting done, right? Not quite. It’s a subtle difference, but true productivity is about getting more of the right things done

How productive is your team? More importantly, how are you measuring that productivity? Is it based on student or staff satisfaction? Outcomes and impact? Or simply how many emails are answered or reports submitted? In many cases, productivity is measured by output alone – what gets done rather than how or why it gets done. That’s not unusual, but it can be misleading.

You’ve heard the phrase “work smarter, not harder.”

While the term has been around since before smart phones were a thing, it doesn’t quite capture what’s needed today to build stable but productive teams. Productivity strategy isn’t about outsmarting the system or reinventing the wheel – it’s about working better. That means understanding what works best for your school and creating the conditions that allow people to perform at their best.

Using the 2% Rule

Organisations love big numbers. Headlines often celebrate dramatic gains – 100% growth, record-breaking performance – but in reality, these are unicorns. Pushing people to deliver constant, record-breaking performance is unrealistic and unsustainable.

The 2% Rule focuses on small, incremental improvements. In a school setting, this might mean small adjustments such as refining lesson planning processes, improving how resources are shared, or reducing unnecessary administrative steps.

The “Own It” Culture

Another productivity strategy is to build an “own it” culture, where individuals take responsibility for outcomes rather than simply completing tasks. This approach encourages accountability and a genuine sense of ownership. At its core, it’s about developing a team that can handle both successes and setbacks, taking responsibility for results rather than relying on direction at every stage. It’s not about leaving people to their own devices, but about giving them clear accountability for their output. When implemented well, it can shift productivity from being compliance-driven to purpose-driven.

In schools, this might involve giving staff greater ownership over departmental processes or specific projects, as well as empowering teams to identify and solve problems independently rather than relying solely on top-down direction. However, this approach depends on the right conditions. For staff who are new, less experienced, or unclear on expectations, too much autonomy can feel overwhelming, so clear guidance and support remain essential.

Carrot and Stick

There’s a reason the classics endure. The concept of carrot and stick – balancing incentive and structure – remains relevant, but it needs to be applied with more nuance than a simple reward-and-consequence model. In a modern productivity strategy, the “carrot” might be recognition, flexibility, professional development, or improved working conditions.

The “stick” is less about punishment and more about structure and consistency – ensuring expectations are understood and followed. Importantly, the “stick” often establishes the baseline – the non-negotiable tasks or compliance requirements that must be delivered. The opportunity for productivity gains lies in what happens beyond that. For example, completing a required report is the “stick,” but if a team finds a more efficient or effective way to produce it, the “carrot” becomes twofold: the task is completed to a high standard, and the improved approach can be adopted more widely across the school or trust.

Productivity isn’t about doing more for the sake of it – it’s about doing what matters, better. Whether through small incremental improvements, fostering ownership, or balancing motivation with accountability, the most effective strategies are those that recognise the role of people in driving outcomes.

By focusing on how work is done, not just what is done, schools can build teams that are not only more productive, but more engaged, resilient and prepared for the challenges ahead.