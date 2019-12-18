EdExec LIVE 2020: what to expect

EdExec LIVE returns to the Radisson Blue Hotel in Manchester on 27 February, and to 30 Euston Square on 18 June

We love a good get-together, and we love it even more when it’s packed with opportunities to learn, share experiences, mingle with like-minded individuals and topped off with a glass wine – that’s why we are excited to be planning for our 2020 events in Manchester (27 February) and London (18 June).

We have a stellar line-up of expert speakers confirmed, presenting on a broad range of school business management areas – check out sessions and speakers here! – we are always updating the site, so keep revisiting the site!

Knowledge is the basis for good decision-making; with this in mind, we have compiled a list of frequently asked questions:

What can I expect when I attend one of your events?

EdExec LIVE is not about reiterating a situation that we are all very aware of – it’s about addressing that situation, speaking to peers and sharing experiences. It’s also about facilitating discussion and providing concrete advice to benefit you, your school or academy, and your wider network.

Is the content only based around school business management?

School business management is the focus of our event – and its remit is broad. For us it’s not just about finance, funding and income generation, marketing, HR and compliance – we also focus on personal development covering CPD, leadership, wellbeing and progression.

How do I get involved?

Flag your interest in receiving a free or discounted ticket by e-mailing [email protected]! If you have an area that you would like for us to cover or a session idea, please email [email protected]

I would like to come to EdExec LIVE but I’m worried about coming alone!

You won’t be alone! If you are attending an event on your own and are a bit anxious, please let the EdExec team know so they can introduce you to some other people in the same boat and make you feel comfortable.

Can I bring members of my SBM network/group or a colleague?

Absolutely!

Is there free public Wi-Fi?

Yes, our venues will provide Wi-Fi on the day so you needn’t worry about not being able to keep on top of work e-mails.

Will I be fed and watered at the event?

Yes! On arrival, we will have beverages and some pastries to get you going, coffee breaks in the late morning and in the afternoon, a hot lunch and post-conference drinks. We will contact you about dietary requirements closer to the event.

For further information, visit the website

Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, or connect with us on LinkedIn!