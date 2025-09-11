Education Executive’s Next Chapter

Education Executive is getting a new look! For the last few months, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring together something truly special for our audience

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in the Summer 2 issue of Education Executive

For over 20 years, Education Executive has delivered timely, relevant content tailored to the real-world challenges of school business leaders – and we’re not stopping now.

But we are evolving. After listening to your feedback and reviewing how you engage with our content, we’ve introduced a sleek new interactive format designed to be smarter, more engaging, and easier to use, whether you’re reading during a busy lunch break or sharing resources with your team.

What Can You Expect?

You’ll still get the in-depth features, practical guidance and trusted insights you know and rely on – covering everything from budgeting and operations to leadership and sustainability – but now in a format that fits the way you work. That means clickable links, bonus video and audio content, behind-the-scenes extras, and a much more seamless reading experience.

You asked for content that’s lighter on print, easier to access, and more interactive, so that’s exactly what we’ve delivered.

How to Get Education Executive

Our new digital “e-zine” is available for free to school business professionals, while print subscribers will continue to receive both the e-zine and a hard copy. Be sure to update your subscription preferences here to keep receiving the format that works best for you.

We’re also reimagining our weekly newsletter into a bi-weekly, thoughtfully curated bulletin, designed for quick reading, easy sharing and maximum impact. This refresh is more than a redesign – it’s about giving you flexible, focused content that empowers you in your role.

🔗 Explore the latest interactive issue of the magazine here and let us know what you think—we’re always up for a chat.