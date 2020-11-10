Education Investor Awards 2020: Discovery Education announced as grand prix finalist

Digital learning provider shortlisted for ‘Ed Tech Firm of the Year’ industry prize

Discovery Education has been announced as a finalist at this year’s prestigious Education Investor Awards. Organised by Education Investor Global, the awards are a flagship industry event celebrating excellence in the business of UK education. This year they also recognise how firms have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and maintained innovation and growth during a challenging period for the sector.

Discovery Education is proud to be nominated for the prestigious Grand Prix, as a contender for Ed Tech Firm of the Year.

Robin Headlee, MD of Discovery Education International, said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious industry prize, which recognises our efforts to provide continuity of learning for millions of students during the pandemic. From providing no-cost access to our award-winning digital resources to developing new apps to facilitate social distancing, Discovery Education mobilised its Covid-19 response quickly and effectively to support students, teachers and parents around the world.”

During the initial COVID-19 pandemic school closures, Discovery Education served its base of 45m existing students, as well as millions more learners needing immediate support, ensuring that learning can continue, wherever students are located. Discovery Education has also provided extensive support for educators, with professional learning events dedicated to providing educators strategies they can use to continue student learning during the pandemic.

Howard Lewis, Discovery Education’s UK MD said: “Discovery Education is committed to supporting students, teachers and parents as they navigate the challenges of this global pandemic. Maintaining continuity of learning is our priority and we’ve introduced a whole range of measures – including home access to our award-winning Espresso service – to help students access dynamic digital content and stay engaged and motivated, wherever they are based. ”