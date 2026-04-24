Embedding AI in Education Requires Confidence and Clear Strategy

As national AI policy accelerates and investment in EdTech Testbeds expands, schools and colleges face growing expectations to adopt AI responsibly. Building staff confidence and strong governance frameworks will be critical to success

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in FE News

AI literacy is becoming an essential skill across education, but confidence levels remain worryingly low. Research shows that many educators do not feel equipped to use AI effectively, with one recent survey revealing that only 43% describe themselves as confident. On average, respondents rated their ability at just three out of ten. This gap between expectation and capability presents a clear challenge for institutions seeking to embed AI meaningfully.

Earlier this year, following a speech at Bett UK by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, the government confirmed a significant shift in national AI and EdTech policy. The announcement included a £23 million expansion of the EdTech Testbeds programme and a commitment to outline a long-term digital strategy in the forthcoming Schools White Paper. Together, these developments signal rising expectations for schools and colleges to experiment with, evaluate and integrate AI tools across teaching, learning and assessment.

In this context, institutions cannot afford to adopt AI informally or without direction. Clear governance structures are essential to ensure responsible implementation. Whether framed as learning integrity policies or honour codes, these frameworks should define ethical boundaries, clarify expectations around authorship and citation, and specify when AI assistance is appropriate. Establishing these principles early creates consistency and protects both staff and students as new tools are introduced.

Maximising EdTech Testbeds Opportunities

The expanded EdTech Testbeds programme offers a valuable opportunity for structured, evidence-led experimentation. Rather than introducing AI tools in isolation, institutions can use these testbeds to assess impact in a controlled and measurable way.

To gain meaningful insight from each trial, leaders should first pinpoint the problem they are seeking to address. A clearly defined objective, such as reducing marking workload or enhancing formative feedback, allows evaluation to remain focused. Throughout the pilot, institutions should gather data on usability, accessibility, student outcomes and staff workload. Capturing both measurable results and qualitative feedback ensures a balanced understanding of effectiveness. Sharing findings across networks and professional communities further strengthens sector-wide learning.

Building AI Literacy to Strengthen Workforce Readiness

As AI capabilities advance, students must develop the confidence and judgement to use these tools responsibly. Educators play a central role in modelling this approach. By embedding AI into routine classroom activities, teachers can help students build familiarity before encountering higher-stakes assessments.

For example, AI might be used to support idea generation or to unpack complex concepts. However, expectations must remain clear. Critical review, independent thinking and fact-checking cannot be delegated to a machine. When students understand both the possibilities and limitations of AI, they are better prepared for future workplaces where such tools will be commonplace.

Establishing Strong AI Governance and Learning Integrity Policies

The rapid evolution of AI technology means governance must be dynamic rather than static. Policies should evolve alongside new developments, ensuring that institutional guidance remains relevant.

Clear distinctions may be needed between acceptable support in early drafting stages and inappropriate use in summative analytical work. By articulating these boundaries from the outset, institutions safeguard academic integrity while fostering a culture of responsible innovation. Staff and students can then explore AI’s potential within well-defined parameters.

The government’s emerging AI strategy sets an ambitious direction for UK education. Its success, however, will depend on how effectively individual institutions prepare. Those that invest in robust governance, prioritise AI literacy and engage strategically with initiatives such as the EdTech Testbeds will be best placed to enhance teaching, strengthen assessment and improve the overall student experience.

With careful planning and informed leadership, AI offers opportunities to personalise learning, ease administrative pressures and enable educators to concentrate more fully on student success.