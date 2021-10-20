Positive Leadership Through the Change Curve

Emma Gray, Chief Finance and Operations Officer – Cotswold Beacon Academy Trust

The world of the school business leader is changing so rapidly that it is sometimes hard to keep up. Over the last two years the change curve in education has hit vertical and SBLs need to deploy new tools to lead our teams through the changes. When organisation, technology, pedagogy and leadership are all changing, how do you remain positive when everyone’s confidence is low?

In this seminar Emma Gray will explore:-

What is changing?

How can we lead the change?

Innovation – How do you achieve buy-in?

How can we support others (staff, leadership and governors) as their roles evolve?

How to remain positive throughout the change

Take home points:​

The change management process to apply to your strategy·

Tools and attitudes for leading change.

Tips to stay positive

This session is for:​

SBMs and other senior roles.

This session ran at our Edexec LIVE North and South events

About the speaker:

Emma has worked as an SBM for nearly 20 years and is a regular contributor to EdExec magazine, as well as an active – and informative – member of the SBM community.

