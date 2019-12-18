Empowered leaders, empower leadership

Sponsored

With both the prime minister and Gavin Williamson MP, as the new secretary of state for education, pledging further funding for education, it suggests that 2020 could bring further changes and challenges for the education sector – especially when you add any impact from Brexit and a continued focus on excellence in school resource management.

To be prepared as leaders we must make the time for environment scanning so that we can effectively forecast the impact of any change. The most effective way to do this is through your professional membership which, in turn, provides free attendance at the ISBL regional conferences.

As a school business professional, you can expect that other senior school leaders will look to you to provide recommendations on how resources can be optimised to deliver continued pupil progress and ensure that all pupils’ educational needs are met.

Having a good working knowledge of Integrated Curriculum Financial Planning (ICFP) and its application will be key, because these key metrics should be used by the school for discussion and review of its strategy. It is crucial that schools are aware of where they are spending their available resources, that they are being appropriately deployed, and that the leadership can justify the allocation.

By attending a regional conference during 2020, you can ensure you are maintaining your professional knowledge and using this to enlighten your team. You can also demonstrate to your school colleagues that you are investing in your professional development to ensure you and the school are ready to respond to the changing demands of education.

The conference programme will cover the key issues facing school leaders in 2020, as follows:

ICFP – Knowing the principles and developing recommendations

Brexit and the impact on staffing, resources and pupils

GDPR – lessons learnt and areas of concerns in schools

The importance of professional dialogue

Risk management – assessing your appetite for risk, and

The power of procurement (taster session delivered by CIPS)

The conferences present huge value and focused school business professional CPD; plus, networking and the opportunity to meet with exhibitors.

We hope to welcome many of you to these events during 2020, so please book early because places fill up quickly and are allocated on a first-come first-served basis. For more information and to book your place visit www.isbl.org.uk/regionalconferences

