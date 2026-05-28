Ending Age Bias in the Workplace

Age bias often goes unnoticed but can quietly damage performance, trust and retention. Here’s how leaders can recognise it and take practical steps to create a more inclusive workplace

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in CTO Magazine

Age bias rarely announces itself loudly, yet it quietly shapes decisions, behaviours and culture inside many organisations. For leaders, the real risk is not just legal exposure, but the gradual erosion of trust, engagement and performance across teams.

Ageism refers to the assumptions, attitudes and actions directed at someone because of their age. While most organisations would never openly endorse it, it often shows up in subtle ways. Opportunities may be unevenly distributed, certain voices may be overlooked, and long-held stereotypes can influence decisions without being questioned.

Left unaddressed, the impact runs deep. Employees who feel judged or sidelined because of age are more likely to disengage, experience stress and question their future within the business. Over time, this can lead to reduced productivity, higher turnover and the loss of valuable experience and perspective.

For leaders, the priority is not just recognising age bias, but actively designing it out of everyday decisions and practices.

Where Age Bias Tends To Show Up

Age-related bias often appears in patterns rather than isolated incidents. It can influence hiring decisions, access to development opportunities and assumptions about capability.

For example, some candidates may be overlooked based on perceived “fit,” while others are excluded from projects or training due to assumptions about adaptability or interest. Social dynamics can also reinforce division, with certain groups feeling less included in team activities or informal networks.

These behaviours are not always intentional, but they shape how valued people feel and how fully they contribute.

Create Equal Access To Growth

One of the most effective ways to counter age bias is to ensure that development opportunities are open to everyone.

This means offering training, stretch assignments and progression pathways based on capability and ambition, not age or tenure. When employees can see that growth is possible at every stage of their career, engagement and retention improve.

Leaders should regularly review who is being offered opportunities and challenge any patterns that suggest bias.

Build Feedback Into The Culture

Consistent, well-rounded feedback helps reduce the influence of assumptions. When performance conversations are based on clear evidence and multiple perspectives, they are less likely to be shaped by stereotypes.

Encouraging open dialogue also allows employees to raise concerns early, creating an environment where issues can be addressed before they escalate.

Encourage Cross-Generational Learning

Bringing different age groups together in meaningful ways can break down misconceptions and strengthen collaboration.

Mentoring does not need to be one-directional. Reverse mentoring and peer learning create space for knowledge to flow both ways, combining experience with new perspectives. This not only improves capability but also builds mutual respect across teams.

Leaders can support this by creating structured opportunities for collaboration and shared learning.

Reinforce Expectations Through Policy And Action

Clear policies set the standard, but consistency in how they are applied is what builds credibility.

Organisations should make it explicit that age-based bias, whether in hiring, progression or day-to-day interactions, is not acceptable. More importantly, leaders need to act on this consistently. Ignoring small behaviours sends a signal that they are tolerated.

Set The Tone From The Top

Culture is shaped by what leaders prioritise, tolerate and reward. When leaders actively challenge assumptions, create inclusive opportunities and model respect, it becomes part of how the organisation operates.

Addressing age bias is not about compliance alone. It is about unlocking the full potential of a diverse workforce. When people feel valued for their contribution rather than defined by their age, organisations benefit from stronger performance, better ideas and more resilient teams.