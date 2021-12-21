Essex schools prepared to move to online learning

As reported by BBC News, teachers were “well-prepared” to move to online learning if schools were forced to close due to COVID, a local education authority said

Essex County Council said it would closely monitor the spread of the Omicron variant over Christmas.

Children and parents have been asked to test regularly throughout the festive break and before returning to school.

The council said online learning would take place “should the worst happen and this be absolutely necessary”.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the council had sent a letter that said: “With social mixing during the holiday period, it is vital that we support a successful start to the new term.

“Secondary schools have also been asked to offer an onsite test to children before they can start their education in January.

“Schools will let you know their approach to this but may stagger their start dates for the beginning of the new term.”