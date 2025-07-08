Feedback Skills That Strengthen Teams

Giving feedback doesn’t have to feel like walking on eggshells. When done right, it should build trust, not tension

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Better Up

Constructive feedback can be one of the trickiest parts of professional communication, especially when emotions run high or hierarchies come into play. Whether you’re offering guidance to a colleague or initiating a delicate conversation with your manager, it’s natural to feel anxious. But it’s not the feedback itself people dread – it’s how it’s delivered.

When feedback is respectful, specific and leaves room for dialogue, it strengthens workplace relationships, boosts morale and positions you as a thoughtful communicator and emerging leader.

3 Key Skills to Deliver Constructive Feedback Effectively

Choose the Right Format

Some feedback is too nuanced for email or Slack. If tone and intention might get lost in text, choose a face-to-face conversation (or a video call) to ensure clarity and emotional safety.

Be Specific, Not Vague

General comments like “You need to improve your communication” leave people confused. Focus on observable behaviour, a clear example, or a tangible outcome that can be improved.

Make Room for Dialogue

Don’t deliver feedback as a monologue. Offer it as a conversation. Invite the other person to reflect, ask questions, and co-create next steps.

Putting It Into Practice: 3 Common Scenarios

‘The Interrupter in Meetings’

Challenge: A coworker frequently interrupts during team meetings.

Your Feedback: “You share some great ideas in meetings. I’d love to hear them – and also make space for others to contribute. What if we each take turns sharing, and anything we miss can be followed up on afterwards? How does that sound?”

Why It Works: It highlights a specific behaviour, shows appreciation and invites collaboration on a solution.

‘The Feedback-Only Feedback Giver’

Challenge: A peer only gives criticism, rarely any praise.

Your Feedback: “I really appreciate how thoughtful you are when reviewing work. I think it would boost morale even more if we paired those helpful critiques with a bit of recognition. Positive feedback helps reinforce what’s working, too.”

Why It Works: This approach balances honesty with encouragement, modeling the very feedback behaviour you’re promoting.

‘The Gatekeeper’

Challenge: A colleague withholds information, creating silos that hinder team collaboration.

Your Feedback: “I noticed there was a challenge your team faced last month that we only recently became aware of. I’d love to partner with you earlier when issues arise. Would you be open to sharing your project plan or giving us more visibility? It could help us problem-solve faster together.”

Why It Works: This feedback focuses on shared goals and frames transparency as a collaborative opportunity – not a personal fault.

The ability to give clear, compassionate and constructive feedback is more than a soft skill – it’s a career accelerator. It builds stronger teams, cultivates trust and establishes you as someone who communicates with both purpose and empathy. With practice, feedback becomes not just easier, but transformative.