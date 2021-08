Podcast episode with Laura Williams.

Laura is joined by Cheryl Campbell, Kemi Arogundade, and Husham Khan from ABBLed for the first in a special series of podcasts discussing the hot topics that SBLs are dealing with right now.

In Part 1, they talk all things post-Covid finance – digging into insurance and contracts and lettings, as well as risk management, pupil numbers and contingencies. It’s a good one!