Five Leadership Practices That Build Growth-Oriented Cultures

True workplace learning thrives not in formal programs, but in the everyday practices leaders use to inspire growth and curiosity

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Forbes

In today’s workplace, opportunities for career development – or the lack thereof – can make or break an organisation. A 2024 Gallup study revealed that “career growth opportunities” top the list of reasons employees decide to leave their jobs. That reality places pressure on organisations to create environments where learning isn’t an occasional event but a constant expectation. While many businesses still lean heavily on structured training programs, these too often become box-ticking exercises. The real magic lies in the subtle, everyday practices that shift culture and embed a growth mindset across the company.

So, what can leaders do? Here are five ways to cultivate a culture where learning is part of daily life.

1. Model Curiosity and Self-Awareness

A company’s culture of learning starts at the top. Leaders who show genuine curiosity-by asking thoughtful questions, admitting gaps in their own knowledge, and demonstrating a willingness to learn- send a powerful message to their teams. Vulnerability isn’t weakness; it creates trust and normalises growth. By articulating their own areas for development, leaders encourage employees to reflect on and pursue skills they want to strengthen. This sets a tone where learning is valued just as much as task completion.

2. Create Safe Spaces for Trial and Error

Fear stifles innovation. Employees won’t stretch themselves if they think mistakes will be punished or dismissed. Leaders can transform this dynamic by reframing so-called “bad ideas.” Instead of saying, “That won’t work,” try: “That’s interesting, let’s explore it further.” This kind of response nurtures psychological safety, a crucial foundation for critical thinking and creative problem-solving. Success, after all, often comes from iteration. Organisations that applaud progress, not just polished outcomes, empower their people to experiment and learn along the way.

3. Connect the Dots to the Bigger Picture

When employees understand how their work fits into the larger organisational mission, their learning deepens. Leaders who consistently link individual tasks to broader outcomes help employees recognise the impact of their contributions. This practice enhances engagement and encourages strategic thinking. Learning, then, isn’t limited to mastering technical skills- it becomes about building context and perspective.

4. Encourage Autonomy and Exploration

Formal training is useful for onboarding and skill-building, but genuine growth happens when employees are given room to take ownership. Leaders should provide a framework, the right tools, and permission to navigate uncharted paths. Balancing clarity with ambiguity creates space for authentic learning. Autonomy pushes employees to operate at the edge of their comfort zone- a space where meaningful development thrives.

5. Expand Horizons Through External Connections

Strong internal relationships are essential, but growth also depends on reaching beyond one’s immediate circle. Leaders can play a critical role in connecting employees with colleagues across departments or even external networks. By facilitating cross-functional collaboration and encouraging resource-sharing, leaders spark fresh thinking and knowledge transfer. When organisations celebrate employees who mentor, share lessons learned, and bring in new perspectives, they strengthen both individual development and organisational resilience.

Learning does not have to be limited to formal programs. It happens in the flow of work, in the questions leaders ask, in the encouragement of risk-taking, and in the willingness to connect ideas across teams. When leaders consistently reinforce that exploration, curiosity and incremental progress matter, employees feel supported to stretch their capabilities.

Ultimately, creating a learning culture isn’t about grand initiatives; it’s about daily choices that signal growth is expected, supported and celebrated.