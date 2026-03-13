Framing the Issue: Workplace Loneliness

Research shows that one in five employees report feeling lonely at work often, costing UK employers an estimated £2.5 billion annually

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Psychology Today

Workplace loneliness is quietly disengaging employees across multiple sectors, yet it often goes unrecognised until it shows up in metrics. Many assume that remote or work-from-home setups are the main cause of isolation, but loneliness is not about being physically alone.

Even employees in open-plan offices or collaborative environments can experience profound isolation if the quality of their connections is insufficient. Psychological safety and a sense of belonging are critical for high performance. When employees feel disconnected, participation drops and outcomes become inconsistent.

Assumptions and Misconceptions

Traditional interventions – team-building events, social activities, or collaborative office designs – often fail to address the root causes of disconnection. In some cases, they can even push employees further into isolation if the activities feel forced or fall outside their comfort zone. While these measures may provide temporary relief, they rarely create sustained connection.

Loneliness is most effectively addressed when viewed as part of the organisation’s overall health. It manifests in metrics such as engagement scores, retention rates, absenteeism and performance. Disengaged employees and high turnover are often symptoms of unmet social and psychological needs.

The Manager’s Role

Addressing workplace loneliness requires deliberate and context-specific action from leaders. Key approaches include:

Investing in leader capacity : Training managers to conduct regular check-ins that explore employees’ well-being as well as task progress

: Training managers to conduct regular check-ins that explore employees’ well-being as well as task progress Embedding everyday connection rituals – Introducing practices such as brief team check-ins, mentoring pairs, peer coaching circles, or cross-team projects

– Introducing practices such as brief team check-ins, mentoring pairs, peer coaching circles, or cross-team projects Supporting hybrid and remote work intentionally – Providing deliberate touchpoints, clear inclusion norms and informal interaction opportunities

– Providing deliberate touchpoints, clear inclusion norms and informal interaction opportunities Pairing data with conversation – Using engagement surveys and participation metrics to identify patterns, then validating insights through discussions with teams

– Using engagement surveys and participation metrics to identify patterns, then validating insights through discussions with teams Normalising wellbeing conversations – Encouraging discussions about stress, loneliness, and mental health within teams frames these topics as integral to sustaining performance, rather than separate from “real work.”

Tackling workplace loneliness is not about forced fun or one-off initiatives. It is a real issue that affects performance, engagement and retention – and it won’t fix itself. Step one is to consider what you might not be seeing or hearing: the quiet disengagement, the missed signals and the subtle ways employees withdraw when they don’t feel connected. Then you can start to act; implementing the small, consistent practices that build a sense of belonging.