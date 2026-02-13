From Endings to New Beginnings: Applying the Bridges Model

In this final article of our change management series, we examine the Bridges Transition model, which emphasises the emotional journey employees undergo during periods of change

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Indeed

In previous articles, we’ve explored models such as Lewin’s Change model, McKinsey 7-S, Kotter’s 8-step approach, ADKAR, the Deming Cycle, the Satir Change model, Kubler-Ross’s change curve and nudge theory. Each model provides a different lens for understanding organisational change. While other models often focus on processes, tasks, and structures, Bridges’ model addresses how people experience change internally, providing managers and leaders with a framework for guiding staff through uncertainty.

Transition Versus Change

William Bridges, a renowned change consultant, makes an important distinction between change and transition. Change refers to the external events or circumstances that occur within an organisation, such as restructuring, new technology, or revised policies. Transition, on the other hand, is the internal psychological process employees experience as they come to terms with these changes. The Bridges model identifies three distinct phases of transition that individuals typically pass through when adjusting to change.

Phase 1: Ending, Losing, and Letting Go

The first phase focuses on endings. Employees are often faced with leaving behind familiar routines, processes, or roles. Initial reactions frequently include fear, anxiety and resistance.

Managers need to acknowledge these emotions openly and provide practical support. Communication is key during this stage. Clear explanations about why change is occurring, what will be different and how employees will be supported can reduce uncertainty.

Phase 2: The Neutral Zone

The neutral zone occurs between the ending of the old and the establishment of the new. Employees may feel disoriented, unsure, or unproductive during this period. Ambiguity is a hallmark of this stage. While morale may temporarily dip, the neutral zone can also serve as a creative space. Staff may experiment with new ways of working, develop skills and generate ideas that contribute to improved processes. The goal is to guide employees from feeling suspended between old and new practices toward readiness for change.

Phase 3: The New Beginning

The final phase represents the emergence of the new beginning. Employees start to accept changes and integrate new behaviours into their daily work. At this stage, they begin to feel ownership of new processes, roles, or structures. Managers can reinforce this stage by celebrating milestones, acknowledging contributions and continuing to provide guidance. Training, mentorship and opportunities to apply new skills help embed change and encourage sustained improvement.

Choosing the Right Change Approach

As explored throughout this series, no single model is universally best. Lewin, Kotter, ADKAR, McKinsey 7-S, Satir, Deming, Nudge theory, and Bridges all provide valuable perspectives. Selecting the right model depends on the organisation, the nature of the change and the characteristics of the staff involved.

Ultimately, understanding both the operational and emotional dimensions of change allows managers to guide teams more effectively, minimise disruption and support staff as they adapt to new ways of working.