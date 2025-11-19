From Planning to Action: How the PDCA Cycle Makes Change Stick

Change isn’t often a one-off event. Rarely does a new initiative launch and everything fall neatly into place from day one – unless you’re exceptionally lucky

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared on Indeed

More often, change is a process of adjustment, reflection and refinement. For both organisations and individuals, recognising that change needs to evolve as circumstances unfold is a vital part of good change management.

One model that captures this ongoing nature of improvement is the Deming Cycle, also known as the Plan–Do–Check–Act (PDCA) cycle. Developed by Dr. W. Edwards Deming in the 1950s, the model places continuous development at its core, offering a repeatable framework that helps organisations test, adapt and grow.

Plan: Setting the Foundation

The first stage is about identifying what needs to change and creating a strategy to make it happen. This isn’t just about writing a to-do list; it’s about gathering data, assessing current challenges and thinking through the potential impact of new approaches. Imagine an organisation is struggling with slow response times. During the planning phase, managers might review data on current response rates, talk to staff handling queries, and then map out a new workflow designed to reduce delays.

Do: Putting the Plan into Motion

Once the groundwork is laid, it’s time to Do. This stage is about implementing the plan, ideally on a small scale or in a pilot form, so the organisation can see how it works in practice. The focus is on acting without expecting perfection right away. For example, the company introduces its new workflow within one team. They begin trialling the system, following the steps set out during the planning phase. The aim isn’t flawless execution but gathering experience and spotting any early issues.

Check: Reviewing the Results

After action comes reflection. In the Check stage, leaders and employees evaluate whether the plan is working as intended. This means measuring outcomes, listening to feedback and comparing results against expectations. It’s a crucial step because it stops change from being a “set it and forget it” process. Here, managers might review how the new workflow is performing. Are response times actually faster? Are employees finding the system manageable? Does satisfaction improve? The answers will determine what happens next.

Act: Making It Stick (and Starting Again)

The Act stage is about deciding what to do with the lessons learned. If the change has worked, this stage focuses on embedding it across the organisation. If it hasn’t, the findings feed back into the next round of planning. Either way, the cycle begins again, ensuring continuous improvement.

The strength of the Deming Cycle lies in its recognition that change is never static. It allows organisations to experiment safely, learn from results and make ongoing improvements rather than expecting a single, perfect solution. It also gives employees a structured way to adapt, keeping them involved and engaged throughout the process.

The Deming Cycle shows us that change doesn’t have to be overwhelming when it’s broken down into clear, repeatable steps. Remember – change is a journey, not a one-time event. The PDCA cycle is a reminder that each round of improvements sets the stage for the next.

In our next article, we’ll be diving into The Satir Change Model, which looks closely at the emotional journey people experience when faced with change.