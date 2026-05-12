From the Mag: Hiring for Capacity not just Capability

Capacity is one of those strange terms that gets thrown around a lot, without anyone really stopping to consider what it actually means. Having the right capacity doesn’t mean hiring more people blindly. It’s about having enough hands on deck to manage the work efficiently within the system. A team with plenty of capacity but low capability may complete tasks without solving problems or improving processes, while a highly capable team without sufficient capacity risks bottlenecks, burnout and under-delivery.

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This article featured in the Spring Term 2 2026 issue of Education Executive magazine

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