From the Mag: People Versus Performance: Finding the Sweet Spot

In modern education, we are often pulled between a focus on wellbeing and culture versus the demand for efficiency and measurable outcomes. For the modern SBP, the goal is not to choose one, but to find the “sweet spot”; the point of sustainable excellence where these two strategies intersect, writes Sharon Marsh, in this piece that looks at balancing people and performance

Read the full article HERE

This article featured in the Spring Term 2 2026 issue of Education Executive magazine

Subscribe now to receive your own copy of the magazine, and to keep up-to-date with the latest in school business management and leadership.

Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, or connect with us on LinkedIn!